TVS ASL raises ₹425 crore from Crescent Enterprises in Series D round

TVS Automobile Solutions (TVS ASL), the owner of the ‘myTVS’ automotive aftermarket brand and part of the $3 billion TVS Mobility Group, on Monday announced that it has raised ₹425 crore in a Series D funding round led by CE-Invests, the strategic investment arm of UAE-based Crescent Enterprises.

The investment reflects CE-Invests’ strong interest in the technology-led and scalable platform model that TVS ASL has built through myTVS in India. Over the years, myTVS has developed an integrated automotive aftermarket platform that combines digital capabilities with a physical service network and has established itself as a preferred partner to OEMs and EV manufacturers in India. This enables customers and fleet operators to access a broad range of vehicle service and maintenance solutions.

myTVS achieved EBITDA break-even in FY26 and expects its business to grow by approximately 25–35 per cent in the near term. The company is accelerating investments in AI and technology to support this growth, strengthen the scalability of its platform and build the capabilities required for its next phase of expansion.

Prior to the current round, myTVS had raised approximately ₹690 crore, comprising ₹203 crore from Lingotto (Exor) in 2022 and ₹487 crore from Castrol in 2023.

The investment from CE-Invests will support myTVS’ continued growth in India while enabling it to take its technology-led model into international markets. The partnership will initially focus on opportunities across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where the companies see potential to adapt and scale myTVS’ technology and capabilities for mobility and fleet businesses.

For CE-Invests, this partnership provides an opportunity to leverage myTVS’ established technology platform and capabilities in the automotive aftermarket in the Middle East, where there is significant potential for technology-led mobility solutions. For myTVS, CE-Invests brings deep regional market understanding and business networks that can support the identification and development of new opportunities across MENA.

“Built over generations of trade, enterprise and human connection, the UAE–India relationship is becoming ever more important – not only to both countries, but to economic growth across MENA, Asia and beyond,” said Badr Jafar, chief executive officer of Crescent Enterprises.

R. Dinesh, Director, TVS Automobile Solutions Ltd., said, “We are delighted to have CE-Invests as an investor. myTVS has scaled up its technology-led services and parts platform to serve the end customer directly and by working with various corporate partners and vehicle manufacturers in India. This investment is a further proof that this technology-led platform is capable of delivering a similar experience in other markets. This will further enable the company to scale up its operations in India and the MENA region and continue to maintain its profitable growth. This partnership will only further increase its rate of growth, and CE Invests is the perfect partner for the Middle East.”

“myTVS has demonstrated that an integrated, technology-enabled platform can bring meaningful improvements in service quality, transparency and vehicle uptime at scale,” said Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at Crescent Enterprises.

myTVS is an integrated, multi-brand automotive aftermarket platform that combines digital capabilities with a physical service network to deliver end-to-end, cost-effective vehicle service and maintenance solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of automotive aftermarket solutions spanning vehicle repair and maintenance, parts, accessories, tyres, batteries, insurance and on-demand roadside assistance. Its technology platform enables customers and fleet operators to access integrated vehicle service and maintenance solutions through a combination of physical network capabilities and digital interventions.

NAFA Sustainable Finance (NAFA SF) acted as the financial advisor to TVS Automobile Solutions on its capital raise, having conceptualised, structured and provided end-to-end advisory.

Ameya Prabhu, CEO, NAFA Group and Director, NAFA SF, said, “We are pleased to have advised TVS Automobile Solutions on this strategic capital raise and to have facilitated the partnership with CE-Invests. We believe this provides a strong platform for myTVS to accelerate its growth in India while exploring opportunities for expansion in the MENA region. We congratulate both teams on the successful transaction and look forward to seeing the partnership create significant value in the years ahead.”

Jyothi Sagar Associates acted as the legal advisor on this transaction.