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Home / Markets / News / TVS Motor gains 3%, m-cap nears ₹2 trillion; should you buy, hold or sell?

TVS Motor gains 3%, m-cap nears ₹2 trillion; should you buy, hold or sell?

Analysts say TVS Motor is well positioned to sustain its outperformance, supported by consistent market share gains, a strong premium product pipeline, robust EV momentum, and ongoing capex.

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor stock hit a new high in Tuesday's trading session. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

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TVS Motor Company share price movement

 
Shares of TVS Motor Company moved higher by 3 per cent to a new high of ₹3,988.25 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals on expectations of a healthy business outlook.
 
The stock price of the two-wheeler company surpassed its previous high of ₹3,974 touched on July 23, 2026. In the past month, TVS Motor outperformed the market, soaring 15 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.24 per cent and the BSE Auto index gained 4.5 per cent during the same period.
 
A sharp rally in the stock price of TVS Motor has lifted the company’s market capitalisation (market cap) toward ₹2 trillion mark. TVS Motor’s market cap hit ₹1.89 trillion in intra-day trade today, merely 6 per cent shy from the ₹2 trillion mark.
 
 
Currently, in two-wheeler space, Bajaj Auto tops the list with a market cap of ₹3.14 trillion, and Royal Enfield maker Eicher Motors stands at number two position with a market cap of ₹2.15 trillion, BSE data shows.
 

TVS Motor - Strong management commentary

 
According to ICICI Securities, the management's commentary remained highly constructive despite a challenging cost environment. The company delivered record revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and PAT while absorbing nearly 3.5 per cent raw material inflation in the June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), driven by higher steel, aluminium and oil-linked input costs following geopolitical disruptions.

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Another 0.5 per cent cost increase is expected in the September quarter (Q2FY27), but management believes this will be largely mitigated through calibrated price hikes, a richer product mix, operating leverage and continued cost-reduction initiatives, supporting a gradual improvement in margins.
 
At the same time, TVS expects domestic demand, exports and electric vehicles (EV) adoption to remain robust, with Q2 likely to be as strong as or stronger than Q1. Capacity expansion, continued market share gains, strong export momentum and the upcoming global launch of Norton motorcycles reinforce management's confidence that FY27 will be a year of above-industry growth and sustained earnings expansion despite near-term commodity headwinds, the brokerage firm said.
 
According to Motilal Oswal Wealth Management, TVS Motor is well positioned to sustain its outperformance, supported by consistent market share gains across domestic and export markets, a strong premium product pipeline, robust electric vehicle momentum, and ongoing capacity expansion. Continued investments in new products are expected to reinforce its long-term growth trajectory and premium valuation. The brokerage firm has set a target price of ₹4,470 per share for TVS Motor, which is 12 per cent higher than the current price.  ==================================================  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. 
 

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Topics : The Smart Investor TVS Motor Company two wheelers Markets Q1 results stock market trading Market trends market capitalisation

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

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