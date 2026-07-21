TVS Motor stock spikes 6% on posting highest-ever quarterly profit in Q1

TVS Motor Q1 Results: Shares of auto maker TVS Motor Company switched to the fast lane in the late afternoon session on Tuesday, July 21, following a robust set of earnings for the April-June quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27).

TVS Motor Company said its profit during the quarter was the highest ever, supported by robust revenue growth. After trading flat through the session, the two- and three-wheeler maker's stock zoomed over 5 per cent.

On BSE, TVS Motor Company share price hit the day's high of ₹3,802.95 on the BSE, rising as much as 5.9 per cent compared with the last closing price of ₹3,591, even as the market sentiment was weak. As of 2.20 PM, the stock was up 4.55 per cent as against a 0.38 per cent fall in BSE barometer Sensex to 77,411 at the same time.

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TVS Motor Company Q1 Results

According to the company's press release, TVS Motor Company's Q1 profit on a standalone basis was ₹1,174 crore, the highest ever and up 51 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) over ₹776 crore posted during the first quarter of 2025-26.

The company posted its highest earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹1,779 crore, recording a growth of 41 per cent. The company’s Ebitda margin improved by 30bps to 12.8 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 12.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

Topline growth for TVS Motor Company also remained strong at 38 per cent to ₹13,896 crore in the said quarter as against ₹10,081 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. This performance was driven by the company's highest-ever quarterly sales in Q1.

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The international business reported a growth of 33 per cent, with sales of 0.47 million units in Q1 FY27 over 0.35 million units in the first quarter of 2025-26.

TVS Motor said that while it faced cost inflation prices due to higher commodity prices amid global market, it was able to partially mitigate the cost increases through price adjustments and focused cost optimisation initiatives, including scale benefits.