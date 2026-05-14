TVS Motor outlook: Analysts upbeat on strong exports, EVs, premium bikes

TVS Motor Company share price fell 4 per cent on the BSE even as March quarter results left a favourable impression on analysts. They believe the company has the ability to stay ahead of the domestic two-wheeler industry despite rising commodity costs and global uncertainties.

The company’s strengthening presence in scooters, premium motorcycles, electric vehicles (EVs), and exports are supporting its earnings, and accelerating its growth outlook, they said.

“TVS Motor’s consistent market share gains across key domestic and export segments, along with a gradual improvement in margins, have driven healthy returns over the years. We expect this outperformance to continue over FY26-28, given its healthy new launch pipeline,” analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

This sustained outperformance, they added, will likely help the stock sustain its premium valuations in the long run.

MOFSL values the stock at 35x FY28 EPS and has a target price of ₹4,267 with a ‘Buy’ rating.

TVS Motor Company delivers a robust Q4

TVS Motor reported a revenue of ₹12,807.6 crore in the January-March quarter (Q4FY26), marking a 34.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, aided by a sharp rise in volumes and better product mix.

The company sold 15,60,432 units during the quarter, up 28.3 per cent Y-o-Y, at an average selling price (ASP) of ₹82,077.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,679.5 crore, while Ebitda margin stood flat at 13.1 per cent.

TVS Motor’s net profit surged 17.1 per cent on year to ₹997.7 crore for the quarter.

Analysts noted that despite commodity-led cost pressures, TVS Motor maintained its profitability through calibrated price hikes, premium motorcycle sales, scooters, and operational efficiencies.

The management said that around 35 per cent of the 3-5 per cent commodity cost impact has been offset via price hikes in domestic and international markets. Going ahead, it expects cost reduction, improving product mix, scale benefits, and calibrated price hikes to help counter commodity related challenges.

TVS Motor Company guides for outperformance over industry; analysts bullish

Growth outlook intact

Analysts believe TVS Motors is strategically positioned to gain further market share in scooters, electric two-wheelers (e2Ws), and exports — three segments expected to drive industry growth in FY27.

PL Capital, for instance, pointed out that TVS Motor continues to invest in technology, R&D, innovation and brand building and is taking “risk-calibrated growth measures” across categories amid geopolitical uncertainties.

On its part, the management said the domestic 2W industry is expected to grow at a high single-digit in FY27, while the company aims to outpace this via its diversified product portfolio and capacity expansion.

Given this, PL Capital estimates volume and revenue compound annual growth rates (CAGR) of 10.3 per cent and 15.4 per cent, respectively, over FY26-28, while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) CAGR is projected at 20.4 per cent.

It retained its ‘Accumulate’ rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹3,950, compared to ₹4,150 earlier.

EVs, premiumisation seen as key drivers

That apart, TVS Motor’s management said that tlectric two-wheelers (E2Ws) and electric three-wheelers (E-3Ws) are growing strongly with the momentum expected to sustain in FY27.

TVS Motor is targeting market share gains aided by a strong multi-variant E-2W portfolio and recent product launches in E-3Ws.

Emkay Global picked TVs Motor as its preferred bet as it believes the company is a key beneficiary of India’s EV transition. It maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with an unchanged target price of ₹4,800.

Market share gains likely

Backed by TVS’ improving product mix, scale benefits, and selective price hikes, analysts expect the company to clock consistent market share gains across both domestic and export markets.

Besides, TVS Motor’s has a planned capacity expansion of 1.5 million units annually in FY27, which would take total capacity to 8.3 million units per annum.

The company also has relatively limited exposure to the “economy” motorcycle segment, which accounts for only around 5 per cent of its two-wheeler volumes.

MOFSL expects TVS to clock revenue, Ebitda, and profit after tax (PAT) CAGR of 16 per cent, 19 per cent, and 21 per cent, respectively, over FY26-28.

Exports, Norton launch to aid sales

As regards exports, Nomura highlighted that export demand remained robust across Latin America, Asia, and Africa despite logistical and transit disruptions.

The brokerage expects TVS Motor’s growth to remain strong at 10 per cent/9 per cent over FY27-28, led by domestic growth of 9 per cent/8 per cent and export growth of 12 per cent each.

It also expects upcoming launches, particularly Norton motorcycles slated for Q2FY27, to strengthen the company’s premium positioning.

Nomura, however, trimmed its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates after factoring in commodity cost inflation. The brokerage now expects Ebitda margins of 12.9 per cent and 14.1 per cent for FY27 and FY28, respectively, compared to 13.8 per cent and 14.7 per cent margins seen earlier.

It cut FY27-28 EPS estimates by 8 per cent and 4 per cent. The brokerage maintained ‘Buy’ but cut target price to ₹4,105 from ₹4,159.

Key risks to monitor

That said, analysts pointed out that lagged raw material availability, related inflation, supply chain disruptions arising from geopolitical issues, and weakening of rural sentiments due to below-normal rainfall this year (impacting H2FY27) pose near-term risks.