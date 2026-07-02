TVS Motor shares gain 4% as June sales jump 47%; Q1 volumes hit record

TVS Motor share price today: Shares of TVS Motor Company gained more than 4 per cent on Thursday after the company reported a 47 per cent rise in sales volume for the month of June.

The stock opened in the green at ₹3,586 and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹3,604.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

TVS Motor Company shares were outperforming the market around 12:30 PM, quoting 3 per cent higher at ₹3,602. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was up 0.52 per cent.

TS Motor, which is a constituent of Nifty Next 50, commanded a market capitalisation of ₹3.6 trillion. The stock has gained 25 per cent in the past year compared with a 5.2 per cent decline in the Nifty index, according to NSE data. TVS Motor Company: June sales data

TVS Motor has reported a 47 per cent Y-o-Y increase in total sales to 590,003 units in June 2026, compared with 402,001 units in the same month last year. Total two-wheelers sales, including moped, registered a growth of 47 per cent at 565,417 units in the previous month as against 385,698 units in June 2025.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 411,014 units in June, registering a 46 per cent growth Y-o-Y. Motorcycles registered a growth of 42 per cent Y-o-Y during the reporting month, while scooters sales jumped 53 per cent Y-o-Y at 247,950. Electric two-wheeler sales increased threefold to 48,537 units in June 2026, up from 14,400 units in June 2025.

The company also sold 24,586 three-wheelers in June 2026. The firm's total sales from international business spiked 47 per cent Y-o-Y to 172,355 units in June.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors CV, Ashok Leyland gain 2% on healthy volume growth in June TVS Motor Company stock: Technical view Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that after touching an all-time high of ₹3,970 in February 2026, TVS Motor entered a corrective phase and declined to around ₹3,300, where it has formed a strong base. The stock has repeatedly found support in the ₹3,230–3,300 zone, with ₹3,300 holding firmly on a closing basis, confirming it as a key demand area. It has now broken above its falling trendline as well as the 200-day SMA near ₹3,575, signaling the start of a fresh uptrend. Meanwhile, for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27), TVS Motor said that it registered highest ever quarterly sales of 16.31 lakh units.

"In the near term, the stock is likely to test ₹3,800, and a decisive move above this level could pave the way for a retest of its all-time high of 3970 over the medium term," the analyst said.

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