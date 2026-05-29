Despite commanding one of the highest share prices on Dalal Street at ₹1,27,020 apiece, tyre major MRF appears relatively inexpensive when measured by valuation metrics.

The stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 22.22, notably lower than the 30.13 P/E commanded by the broader Nifty Auto index . Analysts said the divergence suggests that while MRF’s absolute share price may appear intimidating to retail investors, the company is valued more conservatively compared to several automobile and auto ancillary peers.

Interestingly, the valuation gap comes even as MRF has underperformed the broader auto pack on the bourses. The stock has declined 16.44 per cent YTD, while it has fallen 13.64 per cent over the past year.

In comparison, the Nifty Auto index has slipped 8.65 per cent in 2026 so far, but has still delivered gains of 9.49 per cent over the last year.

MRF not overvalued

Despite its ₹1.27 lakh-plus share price, MRF, according to Saurabh Jain, head of fundamental research at SMC Global Securities, is not expensive from a valuation perspective. The stock is currently trading at around 22x earnings, which is not only below the Nifty Auto index valuation of nearly 30x, but also significantly lower than its own peak valuation multiples of nearly 37x in 2025 and 36x in 2024.

“This suggests that while the stock price appears optically expensive, its valuation has moderated meaningfully over the last two years,” said Jain.

According to Jain, MRF continues to benefit from its dominant position in the replacement tyre market, healthy balance sheet, strong brand equity, and consistent profitability. The company also reported a strong FY26 performance, with PAT rising nearly 32 per cent, reflecting healthy operational momentum and earnings growth.

However, Jain noted that some tyre peers are currently trading at relatively lower valuations than MRF. “ JK Tyre & Industries is trading at around 16.13x earnings, Apollo Tyres at nearly 17.98x, and CEAT at about 19.31x. From a pure valuation standpoint, these companies may offer relatively better value compared to MRF at current levels, while MRF continues to command a premium for its market positioning, profitability, and business strength,” he said.

On the free float front, Jain said liquidity constraints may not be as severe as generally perceived. “As of March 2026, promoter holding stood at 27.78 per cent, while public shareholding was 72.23 per cent, including nearly 30.24 per cent held by non-promoter institutions. Therefore, the limited participation from retail investors is likely driven more by the extremely high per-share price of over ₹1.28 lakh rather than free float concerns,” he said.

Echoing a similar view, Sourav Choudhary, MD of Raghunath Capital, said MRF’s share price may appear intimidating, but on valuation metrics, the company is not expensive relative to peers. At a P/E of 22, MRF trades at a discount to certain premium tyre peers such as Balkrishna Industries.

Analysts prefer Apollo Tyres, CEAT on relative valuation

Among listed tyre manufacturers, Choudhary said Apollo Tyres appears to be the least expensive on earnings multiples, trading at approximately 11–13x earnings, while CEAT trades in the high-teen range and MRF near 22x. Balkrishna Industries, he noted, commands the highest valuation owing to its global off-highway tyre franchise and premium export mix.

Analysts believe MRF continues to command a premium due to its strong brand equity, dominance in the replacement market, healthy balance sheet, conservative management approach, and superior margins. The company is also regarded as a high-quality compounder within the auto ancillary space.