UBS downgrades HPCL, BPCL, IOC stocks as crude prices breach $100/barrel

UBS has downgraded Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) – Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) – to 'neutral' and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) to sell as crude oil prices breached the $100 per barrel (bbl) mark in the backdrop of the ongoing Israel - Iran conflict.

The recent rally in crude prices and refining margins creates a sense of déjà vu, UBS said, mirroring the 2022 oil market disruption.

Integrated (refining + marketing) margins for Indian state-owned (SOE) OMCs, it believes, are negatively levered to increases in crude prices given limited scope of retail fuel price/taxation changes, further impacted by rupee depreciation (USD-INR at 92 versus 79 in CY22).

The global research and broking house has cut FY27/28E marketing margins of Indian OMCs by 43–45 per cent / 22–26 per cent, but raised FY27/28E gross refining margins (GRMs) by 30–48 per cent / 21–39 per cent.

"OMCs' higher leverage to marketing also means they lose out if profits shift from marketing to refining. This drives a cut of 19 per cent/15 per cent/ 46 per cent in FY27E profit after tax (PAT) for IOCL/BPCL/HPCL, which is 6 per cent/6 per cent/ 48 per cent below consensus. We roll forward our valuation to FY28E and lower our target price-earnings (PE) to reflect the earnings uncertainty, which we believe is not priced in (stock prices down only 5–13 per cent in the past month)," wrote Rwibhu Aon and Yash Bohra of UBS in a recent note.

Brent crude oil on fire

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices breached the $100 a barrel mark for the first time in over 40 months, rising to $116/bbl for the April 2026 contract in the futures market - up over 25 per cent in intraday deals on Monday amid escalation in the ongoing geopolitical conflict in West Asia.

UBS' Global Oil team has also raised their near-term oil price forecasts, Q1-26E to $71/bbl (around $80/bbl for March), and the average for 2026 to $72/bbl.

In their base-case, they expect disruption in crude oil transportation to persist for the next couple of weeks albeit without any damage to infrastructure, followed by a partial resumption of flows but with a sustained risk premium.

“Upside risks are significant, as prolonged disruption or strikes on energy infrastructure could push Brent above $90/bbl and potentially above US$100/bbl if flows remain blocked. Furthermore, at constant crude prices, an increase in refining margins translates to an equal decline in marketing margins, and vice versa. All three OMCs are negatively leveraged to this, as they market more diesel/gasoline than they produce in their refineries,” Aon and Bohra wrote.

Retail fuel prices

Retail fuel prices in India have been largely stable since May 2022, even as global oil prices remained volatile. Any hike in prices of petrol and diesel (price hike/excise duty cut), UBS, believes, to be short-lived.

That said, UBS expects some relief for OMCs in the backdrop of the recent LPG price hike (Rs60/cylinder). Benchmark oil prices at $85/bbl and USD/INR at 92, it said, will translate to integrated margins of Rs4–5/ltr, versus Rs13–14/ltr in FY25 and Rs16–17/ltr in 9MFY26.

“At our refining margin estimates and unchanged retail fuel prices the impact of a $5/bbl increase in crude prices on diesel/gasoline marketing margins (decline of Rs2.9/ltr) poses Rs 153 billion downside for IOC, Rs 98 billion for BPCL and Rs 88 billion for HPCL consolidated PAT, or 55 per cent / 51 per cent / 62 per cent downside to FY27 consensus earnings," UBS said.

To reflect uncertainty in earnings going ahead, UBS has lowered its target price-to-earnings (PE) multiples for OMCs. The target PE for IOC has been cut from 8.0x to 7.0x (compared with a 10-year average of 7.6x), for BPCL from 8.5x to 7.5x (average 9.4x), and for HPCL from 8.5x to 7.5x (average 7.0x).

The brokerage has also rolled forward its valuation to FY28E and lowered its price targets accordingly. The target price for IOC has been reduced from Rs 190 to Rs 175, for BPCL from Rs 425 to Rs 365, and for HPCL from Rs540 to Rs340.

At the bourses, OMC stocks plunged with the BSE oil & gas index slipping nearly 3 per cent in intraday deals. HPC, BPCL and IOC were trading with sharp cuts of up to 8 per cent on the BSE. The S&P BSE Sensex, on the other hand, lost around 2.8 per cent.