UltraTech Cement slips 2% amid block deal; over 2.5 mn shares change hands

UltraTech Cement share price movement

UltraTech Cement (UltraTech) slipped 2 per cent to ₹11,575 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day deals amid a block deal at the counter. In the past three trading days, the stock price of the Aditya Birla Group firm dipped 4 per cent.

At 10:06 AM, UltraTech quoted 1.8 per cent lower at ₹11,628.30, as compared to 0.19 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. As many as 2.51 million equity shares representing 0.86 per cent of total equity of the cement major changed hands on the NSE and BSE on Thursday.

The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

Promoter likely seller via block deal

According to reports, Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation, one of the promoter group companies of UltraTech, planned to sell approximately 1.7 million equity shares of the company.

The offer represents approximately 0.57 per cent of UltraTech’s existing total outstanding equity shares, based on shareholding available on the BSE for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, according to the deal term documents, reports stated.

The offer price was to be at ₹11,481 per share, a discount of 3 per cent to Wednesday’s closing price of ₹11,836 on the BSE. As of June 30, 2026, Pilani Investment held a 1.5 per cent stake or 4.41 million equity shares in UltraTech. The promoter entities collectively owned 59.33 per cent stake, shareholding pattern data shows.

UltraTech’s clarification on material price movement in stock price

A material price movement (MPM) was observed in the company’s share price on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, UltraTech said in an exchange filing.

There was however no event / information in the mainstream media, including any impending announcement which could have triggered the MPM and the same appears to be purely market driven, the company said.

UltraTech acquires 26% stake in Solaris Horizon Energy

UltraTech acquired 26 per cent stake in Solaris Horizon Energy Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Waaree Forever Energies, for an investment of up to ₹27.80 crore. Solaris is developing a solar power project in Mungeli, Chhattisgarh, which will supply 91 MWp DC / 65 MW AC of solar power to UltraTech’s plants in Chhattisgarh on a captive basis. The acquisition is aimed at meeting UltraTech’s green energy requirements, reducing energy costs and complying with captive power regulations. The transaction is expected to be completed within 180 days and is not a related-party transaction.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on UltraTech

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal, UltraTech continues to extend its lead over peers across scale, market share, cost leadership, and cash-flow generation. Its large and diversified manufacturing footprint enables it to capture a disproportionate share of industry growth, while scale benefits structurally lower opex/t. The integration of India Cements and Kesoram offers further margin upside as their operations improve toward UltraTech’s efficiency levels.

Over the medium term, Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects UltraTech’s profitability to be supported largely by structural cost savings and operating efficiencies, with pricing action likely to remain gradual. Strong operating cash flows should enable the company to fund sizeable capacity expansion while maintaining a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of <1x. With domestic grey cement capacity already crossing the 200 mtpa mark and further expansions underway, the brokerage firm expects the company to continue gaining market share over the medium term. Analysts reiterated a ‘BUY’ rating on UltraTech with a target price of ₹13,800. Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.