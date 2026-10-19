UltraTech Cement tanks 5% from day's high post Q2 results; key details
UltraTech Cement on Monday reported a 21.3% surge in Q2 consolidated net profit, backed by 18.8% growth in revenue from operations.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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UltraTech Cement's share price reversed gains, and tumbled to a low of ₹10,626 - down 5.3 per cent from the day's high of ₹11,219 on Monday after the cement major reported its Q2 earnings. At current levels, the stock is trading close to its 52-week low of ₹10,325 hit on March 23, 2026. The stock registered its 52-week high at ₹13,110 on February 10, 2026. At 2:20 PM, UltraTech Cement traded with a loss of 1.9 per cent at ₹10,702 on trades of around 4.77 lakh shares on the NSE. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 was down 1.2 per cent at 22,863.
UltraTech Cement Q2 & H1FY27 earnings highlightsUltraTech Cement reported a 21.3 per cent surge in Q2 consolidated net profit at ₹1,493.501.38 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, when compared to ₹1,231.58 crore posted in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The Aditya Birla Group flagship company's revenue from operations increased by 18.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹23,295.07 crore in Q2FY27 as against ₹19,606.93 crore in Q2FY26. Analysts believe UltraTech Cement's overall Q2 earnings performance was steady.
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Akshay Shetty, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan says that UltraTech had a steady second quarter with domestic cement volume growing 13.8 per cent to 35.9 million tonnes, even in a quarter hit by the monsoon. "This came from new plants, a wider market reach and more sales of premium products," Shetty added. Operating profit grew 20.3 per cent to ₹3,721 crore, while Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) margin expanded by 19 bps YoY to 16 per cent. Higher volumes and improved profitability strengthened UltraTech's position in the market, said the analyst. However, on a sequential basis, UltraTech's Q2 net profit was down 42.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) compared to ₹2,599.28 crore reported in the quarter ended March 2026. Revenue from operations declined 5.5 per cent QoQ from ₹24,648.20 crore. The company's consolidated net profit for H1FY27 stood at ₹4,194.94 crore, up 12.2 per cent from ₹3,740.20 crore in H1FY26. Total income grew by 17.3 per cent YoY to ₹47,943.27 crore from ₹40,882.38 crore in the same comparable period. UltraTech commissions 2 GW green power capacity Earlier this month, UltraTech Cement became the first Indian company to cross 2 GW of captive green power capacity after commissioning a 116.55-MW wind energy project in Barmer, Rajasthan. The company also commissioned 10 MW of Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) capacity at Sarlanagar Cement Works, its integrated manufacturing unit in Karnataka. According to the company's media release, these two plants help meet about 48 per cent of the company's current power requirements. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 2:32 PM IST