Unimech Aerospace up 9%, hits 52-week high; Motilal Oswal initiates 'Buy'

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing share price movement

Share price of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing (Unimech) hit a 52-week high at ₹1,308, soaring 9 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after Motilal Oswal Financial Services initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating. The brokerage firm set a 12-month target price of ₹1,530 (50x FY28E EPS).

The stock price of the aerospace & defense company surpassed its previous high of ₹1,255 touched on July 17, 2025. It bounced back 88 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹695.05 hit on March 30, 2026. The stock hit a record high of ₹1,523.60 on January 2, 2025.

At 12:48 PM on Thursday, Unimech quoted 7 per cent higher at ₹1,286, as against 0.29 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on Unimech Aerospace

Unimech is a leading player in the global aeroengine and airframe tooling market. The firm manufactures specialized aero engine tools for LEAP, Pratt & Whitney and Rolls Royce engines, and airframe tools for Airbus and Boeing. It currently serves 18 customers in this segment.

Its ability to offer competitive pricing, combined with favorable tailwinds from new engine programs, and the shift in Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) demand toward Asia suggests strong growth potential. Unimech is also expanding fast into precision parts and assembly markets in the nuclear, aerospace & defense, semiconductor, electromechanical and other emerging industries.

Stronger industry penetration with a high-mix and low-volume precision engineering business has been the company’s core strategy. Merger & Acquisitions has enabled faster market entry and improved services for its marquee European and the US-based customers. After the acquisition of Hobel Bellows and investment in Dheya Engineering, it is exploring opportunities to establish its manufacturing footprint in the US through acquisitions or organic growth, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said as they initiated coverage on the stock.

After a flattish revenue and decline in profits on margin contraction in FY26, the brokerage firm expects Unimech to post a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 74 per cent/83 per cent/57 per cent in revenue/ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)/ profit after tax over FY26-28E with 35 per cent EBITDA margin, driven by a healthy uptick in the core segments of aero tooling and precision components as well as contributions from the recently formed joint venture and acquisitions. RoE/RoCE (pre-tax) are also expected to expand to 16 per cent/18 per cent in FY28 from 9 per cent/12 per cent in FY26, aided by improving asset turnover and strong operating results.

Analysts believe the company is strategically positioned to capture structural tailwinds in the aerospace & defense, energy and semiconductor equipment sectors. Key risks are high revenue concentration on aerospace, high dependency on top five customers and high dependence on exports and select countries. =================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.