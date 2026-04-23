Union Bank shares fall 9% after Q4 results; weak NII, higher slippages hit

Union Bank of India Q4 results, UBI share price

Union Bank of India shares tumbled nearly 9 per cent on the BSE on Thursday after the public sector bank (PSB) saw a muted March quarter (Q4FY26). Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of ₹5 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2026. Union Bank of India shares tumbled nearly 9 per cent on the BSE on Thursday after the public sector bank (PSB) saw a muted March quarter (Q4FY26). Union Bank of India’s Q4 results showed a sluggish growth in net profit, hit by weak net interest income (NII) and higher slippages.Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of ₹5 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2026.

Union Bank Q4 results

The profit was nearly flat compared to the December quarter (Q3FY26), which had the bottomline at ₹5,017 crore.

Operationally, Union Bank’s net interest income (NII) fell 1.14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹ 9,406 crore from ₹9,514 crore. It was up barely 0.84 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.64 per cent at the end of March 2026, down 12 basis points from 2.76 Q-o-Q.

Union Bank of India’s operating profit growth also stayed contained at 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of a sharp 61.4 per cent decline in treasury income.

The operating profit came at ₹7,955 crore, while treasury income was at ₹636 crore.

As a result, Union Bank of India shares plunged 7.8 per cent to a low of ₹177.5 per share, dragged by heavy volumes.

READ | Tata Communications shares jump 5% after Q4 results; JM Fin retains 'Buy' At 2:22 PM, UBI stock was down 8.5 per cent. Around 1.62 million shares had already changed hands on the counter compared to a two-week average volume of 0.62 million shares on the BSE.

Asset quality

UBI’s asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) falling to ₹30,401 crore from ₹31,121 crore at the end of the December 2025 quarter. On a Y-o-Y basis, GNPA reduced from ₹35,350 crore.

GNPA ratio, thus, stood at 2.82 per cent versus 3.06 per cent Q-o-Q and 3.6 per cent Y-o-Y.

Likewise, NNPA fell to ₹ 5,067 crore from ₹5,102 crore Q-o-Q and ₹5,969 crore Y-o-Y.

NNPA ratio improved to 0.48 per cent vs 0.51 per cent Q-o-Q.

The lender’s total provisions, however, saw an uptick. Provisions at the end of the March 2026 quarter were ₹ 2,640 crore, up from ₹1,925 crore seen at the end of December 2025 quarter.

In March 2025, provisions were ₹2,715 crore.

READ | Axis Bank Q4 results preview: Profit, NIM, dividend, fund raise on radar UBI said its slippages increased to ₹2,102 crore from ₹1,853 crore Q-o-Q.

Loans and deposits

Union Bank of India reported a loan growth of 9.74 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26. Total loans reached ₹10.78 trillion, compared to ₹9.82 trillion.

The same was ₹10.16 trillion at the end of Q3FY26, leading to a quarterly increase of 6.6 per cent.

Loan growth was primariyl driven by retail and MSME segment.

On the deposit front, total deposits stood at ₹13.06 trillion, up barely 2.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 6.8 per cent Q-o-Q.