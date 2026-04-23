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Home / Markets / News / Union Bank shares fall 9% after Q4 results; weak NII, higher slippages hit

Union Bank shares fall 9% after Q4 results; weak NII, higher slippages hit

Union Bank shares fall ~9% after muted Q4 results. Weak NIIand NIM, higher slippages, and lower treasury income weigh on Q4 profit

Union Bank Of India share price

Union Bank of India share price crashed after Q4 results announcement

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 2:48 PM IST

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Union Bank of India Q4 results, UBI share price

  Union Bank of India shares tumbled nearly 9 per cent on the BSE on Thursday after the public sector bank (PSB) saw a muted March quarter (Q4FY26). Union Bank of India’s Q4 results showed a sluggish growth in net profit, hit by weak net interest income (NII) and higher slippages.  Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of ₹5 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2026.

Union Bank Q4 results

UBI’s net profit rose to ₹5,316 crore, up 6.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹4,985 crore seen in Q4FY25. 
 
The profit was nearly flat compared to the December quarter (Q3FY26), which had the bottomline at ₹5,017 crore.  
Operationally, Union Bank’s net interest income (NII) fell 1.14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹ 9,406 crore from ₹9,514 crore. It was up barely 0.84 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). 
The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.64 per cent at the end of March 2026, down 12 basis points from 2.76 Q-o-Q. 

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Union Bank of India’s operating profit growth also stayed contained at 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of a sharp 61.4 per cent decline in treasury income. 
The operating profit came at ₹7,955 crore, while treasury income was at ₹636 crore.  
As a result, Union Bank of India shares plunged 7.8 per cent to a low of ₹177.5 per share, dragged by heavy volumes.  
At 2:22 PM, UBI stock was down 8.5 per cent. Around 1.62 million shares had already changed hands on the counter compared to a two-week average volume of 0.62 million shares on the BSE.  READ | Tata Communications shares jump 5% after Q4 results; JM Fin retains 'Buy'

Asset quality

UBI’s asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) falling to ₹30,401 crore from ₹31,121 crore at the end of the December 2025 quarter. On a Y-o-Y basis, GNPA reduced from ₹35,350 crore. 
GNPA ratio, thus, stood at 2.82 per cent versus 3.06 per cent Q-o-Q and 3.6 per cent Y-o-Y. 
Likewise, NNPA fell to ₹ 5,067 crore from ₹5,102 crore Q-o-Q and ₹5,969 crore Y-o-Y. 
NNPA ratio improved to 0.48 per cent vs 0.51 per cent Q-o-Q. 
The lender’s total provisions, however, saw an uptick. Provisions at the end of the March 2026 quarter were ₹ 2,640 crore, up from ₹1,925 crore seen at the end of December 2025 quarter.  
In March 2025, provisions were ₹2,715 crore.  
UBI said its slippages increased to ₹2,102 crore from ₹1,853 crore Q-o-Q.  READ | Axis Bank Q4 results preview: Profit, NIM, dividend, fund raise on radar

Loans and deposits

Union Bank of India reported a loan growth of 9.74 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26. Total loans reached ₹10.78 trillion, compared to ₹9.82 trillion.  
The same was ₹10.16 trillion at the end of Q3FY26, leading to a quarterly increase of 6.6 per cent. 
Loan growth was primariyl driven by retail and MSME segment. 
On the deposit front, total deposits stood at ₹13.06 trillion, up barely 2.7 per cent Y-o-Y and 6.8 per cent Q-o-Q. 

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 2:48 PM IST

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