Union Bank shares jump 5% as Q2 PAT rises 30% YoY, asset quality improves

Shares of public sector bank Union Bank of India extended gains to over 5 per cent in Monday's intraday trade following the announcement of the second-quarter earnings for the financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27).

Union Bank shares hit the day's high of Rs 181.05 on the BSE, gaining as much as 5.3 per cent against the last closing price of Rs 172. As of 1.33 PM, the public sector bank stock was up 4.65 per cent at Rs 180. Over 30 million shares of the company had changed hands so far on BSE and NSE combined.

So far this year, the stock has risen 17 per cent and 32 per cent in a year. It has outperformed the BSE Sensex, which has lost 13 per cent year-to-date and 12 per cent in a year.

Union Bank Q2 results

According to the exchange filing, Union Bank of India's Q2 profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 5,537 crore, up 30.31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) over the last year's figure of 4,249 crore.

The net interest income (NII) saw a 20 per cent increase to Rs 10,582 crore from Rs 8,813 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total business of the bank increased by 12.01 per cent YoY, wherein gross advances increased by 18.53 per cent YoY and total deposits grew by 6.87 per cent YoY.

On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing asset ratio reduced by 87 bps on a YoY basis to 2.42 per cent, and net NPA was down by 13 bps on a YoY basis to 0.42 per cent.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The PSU bank's Return on Assets (RoA) & Return on Equity (RoE) stand at 1.38 per cent and 17.21 per cent, respectively, during Q2FY27.

Union Bank shares: Tech view

Harish Jujarey of Prithvi Finmart, said that Union Bank has surged nearly 5 per cent following its quarterly results and has moved back above the 200-DMA at 175. The stock is now facing trendline resistance around 188 -190. "A decisive breakout above this zone could trigger an inverse Head and Shoulders pattern breakout, opening the door for further upside," he noted.

ALSO READ: Nifty PSU Bank index surges 3%; PNB, PSB, Canara, Union Bank soar up to 8% On the downside, the 174 -175 zone, which coincides with the 200-DMA, will act as immediate support, while the stronger support is placed at 165, which marks the swing low of the current rally, he added.

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