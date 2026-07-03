Union Bank stock plunges 7% post Q1 business update; details here
Union Bank of India plunged over 7 per cent in Friday's intra-day deals after the bank's Q1 Gross Advances numbers came in lower than the provisional figures.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Union Bank of India share price movementShare price of Union Bank of India tumbled 7.3 per cent to an intra-day low of ₹161.60 on the NSE in Friday's intra-day trade. The selling at the counter came a day after the state-run bank reported its June quarter business update. In the last one week, the stock has declined 6.5 per cent. However, on a year-to-date basis the stock has gained 6.3 per cent. In comparison, its benchmark - the Nifty Next 50 index moved 0.4 per cent higher last week and rose 4 per cent on YTD basis. Union Bank has hit a 52-week high of ₹205.49 on February 27, 2026, and 52-week low of ₹124.64 on August 29, 2025. On Friday, as of 11 AM, Union Bank recouped some of its intra-day losses, and quoted 3.8 per cent lower at ₹162.90 on the NSE amid trades of around 21.28 million shares. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.7 per cent, the Nifty Next 50 traded flat, and the Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 1.2 per cent.
Union Bank Q1 business updateUnion Bank of India reported 12.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in total Gross Advances for the quarter ended June 2026, reaching ₹9.74 lakh crore. Q1 Gross Advances were lower when compared to the provisional figure of ₹10.96 lakh crore, the bank reported in an exchange filing on Thursday after market hours. "The stock declined as the business update shows lower-than-expected growth. Overall, PSU Banks stocks are likely to remain in consolidation mode ahead of Q1 results," says Kranthi Bathini, Director - Equity strategy at WealthMills Securities. The total Domestic Advances grew by 13.11 per cent YoY to ₹9.38 lakh crore, again lower versus the provisional ₹10.61 lakh crore. Domestic CASA Deposits grew by 11.7 per cent YoY to ₹4.03 lakh crore.
MOFSL on Union Bank of IndiaMotilal Oswal in its banking sector earnings preview maintained a 'Neutral' rating on Union Bank stock. The brokerage firm expects Union Bank to report a marginal 4.9 per cent growth in operating profit at ₹7,246.70 crore, and a 9 per cent YoY growth in net profit at ₹4,484.70 crore. Analysts at the brokerage firm expect Net Interest Margins (NIMs) to contract modestly at 2.6 per cent (down 4 basis points Quarter-on-Quarter). They expect a healthy broad-based credit growth at 2.7 per cent QoQ; even as credit cost may increase modestly. Overall, analysts expect asset quality to improve. ALSO READ: Bank of Baroda slips 4% | Bajaj Housing Finance up 6% The brokerage set a target price of ₹190 on the stock. This implies a potential upside of 16.6 per cent from current levels. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.
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Topics : The Smart Investor Union Bank of India PSU bank stocks Nifty PSU Bank bank stocks Q1 results
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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 11:12 AM IST