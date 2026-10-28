United Breweries surges 15% as premiumisation drives Q2 PAT higher by 190%

United Breweries share price: Shares of leading beer company United Breweries rallied a whopping 15 per cent in an otherwise weak market on Wednesday, following the company's second-quarter results, after it posted a massive 190 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit.

United Breweries' shares hit the day's high of ₹1,316 on the BSE, up 15.07 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,143.60. As of 10.05 AM, the stock was up 8.41 per cent at ₹1,239.75, while the BSE barometer Sensex was down 1.05 per cent at 72,834 at the same time.

Harish Jujarey, AVP & head of technical research at Prithvi Finmart, said that United Breweries has been witnessing a steady downtrend over the past few months; however, today's rise has pushed it above the short-term falling trendline, signalling a potential reversal in the near-term trend. A cumulative 3.1 million shares of the alcohol maker had changed hands so far on BSE and NSE.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The RSI, he said, has slipped into deeply oversold territory and is showing positive divergence, indicating a possibility of a relief rally in the coming sessions. On the upside, United Breweries' stock could initially move towards 1,300, followed by 1,400, provided the recovery sustains. However, the broader trend remains weak, cautioned Jujarey.

United Breweries Q2 results

United Breweries said the quarter was marked by robust category momentum, accelerated premiumisation, significant profitability expansion and sustained improvements in cash generation, underpinned by disciplined execution and investments to support future growth.

The consolidated net sales grew 24 per cent YoY to ₹4,664.33 crore, driven by strong volume growth and structural price increases. The beer category continued to deliver double-digit growth, while sell-in volumes increased by 16 per cent and inventory levels remained below those of the same period last year, suggesting strong consumer demand.

Premium volumes grew 38 per cent, up by 31 percentage points over the previous quarter, led by the continued success of Heineken® Silver, which accelerated to +67 per cent, and Kingfisher Ultra, which grew +44 per cent, further strengthening UBL's premium portfolio and driving premiumisation at scale.

Profit after tax came in at ₹134.81 crore in Q2 FY27 as against ₹46.34 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, profit and sales both faced a 19 per cent and 22 per cent sequential decline, respectively.

On the margin front, United Breweries witnessed a 480 bps expansion to 11.9 per cent, reflecting strong operating leverage and disciplined cost management. The company said it gained share in profitable markets, led by Karnataka.

Going ahead, the company said it continues to see attractive long-term growth opportunities in the Indian beer market, supported by favourable demographics, increasing consumer preference for beer and ongoing premiumisation trends.

"Supported by a strong portfolio, growing brand equity, disciplined capital allocation and an unwavering focus on profitable growth, UBL remains well positioned to capture future opportunities and create long-term shareholder value," it added.