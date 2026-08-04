United Foodbrands hits 5% upper circuit as firm swings to profit in Q1

United Foodbrands Ltd.’s share price was locke din 5 per cent upper circuit after the company reported its April-June quarter (Q1FY27) results. The company is the owner of a portfolio of restaurants, including Barbeque Nation.

As of 02:19 PM, the company’s share price was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹735 apiece, meanwhile, Nifty 50 was trading 1.15 per cent lower at 24,484.65.

United Foodbrands swung to profit in the June quarter as it reported ₹3 crore profit compared to a net loss of ₹16.4 crore in the year-ago period. The food giant’s revenue grew by 43.4% on a year-on-year basis to ₹426 crore from ₹297 crore earlier.

The company’s Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (Ebitda) surged 52 per cent to ₹70 crore from ₹46 crore last year. The Ebitda margin surged 90 basis points to 16.4 per cent from 15.5 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, noted that, following a sharp upward move from ₹172 to ₹763 in a short span of just seven months, United Foodbrands Ltd (UFBL) is going through a consolidation phase (in the ₹615–₹763 range). Consolidation following such a vertical rise points toward stability around the current market price. A break on either side of this consolidation range could lead to its next short-term directional move in that direction. “However, weak volume distribution remains a major cause for concern from a technical perspective,” he added.

United Foodbrands stock movement

United Foodbrands’s stock has outperformed the broader market across multiple timeframes. Over the past week, the stock has gained 5.12 per cent, compared with a 1.99 per cent rise in the Nifty 50. In the last one month, it has advanced 4.11 per cent, against the index’s 0.79 per cent gain.

The outperformance is more pronounced over longer periods. The stock has risen 239 per cent so far in 2026, while the Nifty 50 has declined 6.44 per cent. Over the past one year, United Foodbrands has gained 175 per cent versus 1.06 per cent for the index. However, its three-year and five-year returns underperformed the benchmark at 1.95 per cent and a decline of 27.7 per cent, respectively, compared with 25.3 per cent and 50.4 per cent gain of the Nifty 50.

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