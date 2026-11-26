HDFC Bank’s share price hit an eight-month high of ₹871.25, rallying 3.23 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade before closing at ₹866.75, up 2.7 per cent, amid heavy volumes and continued buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

The largest private-sector bank’s stock not only outper­formed the broader indices but also its peers and the Nifty Bank index on Thursday, as well as the past month.

Over a month, HDFC Bank’s mcap has increased from ₹10.66 trillion to ₹13.38 trillion. Consequently, HDFC Bank stood second in the rankings, overtaking Airtel which closed the day with an mcap of ₹13.05 trillion, BSE data showed. Reliance Industries, with an ₹18.9 trillion mcap, stayed on top.

Bagchi, who was with the ICICI group for 34 years, is the first outsider to become CEO of HDFC Bank, succeeding Sashidhar Jagdishan. Before taking up his current role, Bagchi was MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. He also served as executive director of ICICI Bank from 2017 to 2023, overseeing retail, business and rural banking, as well as wholesale banking.

“A confluence of factors has worked in favour of HDFC Bank’s stock over the past month,” said Arijit Malakar, equity research analyst at Ashika Stock Broking.

“Concerns around leadership and management continuity have eased, while the bank’s underlying fundamentals remain strong, supported by healthy loan book and deposit growth,” he added.

The stock was trading at its highest level since March 6. It has surged 30 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹668.9, touched on October 28. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,017.9 on December 1, 2025.

“Data indicates that foreign investors have been aggressively buying financial stocks over the past few days, reversing the trend of heavy selling seen in previous months. HDFC Bank stands to be a major beneficiary of these inflows. The stock was also trading at attractive valuations at the beginning of the month, adding to its appeal. We believe there is still room for further upside and remain bullish on the stock,” Malakar added.

So far in November, FPIs have made net investments of ₹1.42 trillion in Indian equities, National Securities Depository data showed.

According to Sameer Sawant, senior research analyst — BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, public-sector bank stocks also rose sharply, primarily because FPI flows rebounded towards stocks that were relatively attractively valued. HDFC Bank was among them when compared with its peers.

Sawant said the overall 2026-27 second-quarter (July-September/Q2) results were healthy and that the foreign currency non-resident deposits mobilised by banks had helped lenders such as HDFC Bank maintain a healthy run rate after underperforming for several quarters. The bank’s net interest margins (NIMs), which had contracted following the HDFC merger, also contributed to the positive momentum.

“From here on, in the medium term, we should see an improvement in NIMs as well,” Sawant said.

The turnaround in HDFC Bank’s stock comes after a prolonged period of underperformance, largely following its merger with erstwhile mortgage financier HDFC Ltd in July 2023. The merger weighed on margins and slowed growth.