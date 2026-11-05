Up to 570% rally! 16 stocks light up investors' portfolios in Samvat 2082

Multibagger stock: Samvat 2082 was marked by a correction and recalibration of investor expectations. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remained under pressure amid sustained foreign institutional selling, a spike in crude oil prices due to the West Asia conflict, and capital outflows triggered by higher US bond yields. The Samvat 2082 was marked by a correction and recalibration of investor expectations. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remained under pressure amid sustained foreign institutional selling, a spike in crude oil prices due to the West Asia conflict, and capital outflows triggered by higher US bond yields. The Sensex declined 7.9 per cent during the Samvat, while the Nifty 50 index fell 6.8 per cent, data as on November 4.

However, despite the market correction, several stocks delivered strong returns. According to ACE Equity data, a total of 16 stocks from the Nifty 500 universe turned multibaggers during Samvat 2082.

Cupid, Sterlite Tech top the chart

Analysts said that all the businesses had a peculiar combination of the strong industry tailwind along with the robust earning growth during last 4-6 quarters leading to strong outperformance during Samvat 2082. Cupid, according to Avinash Gorakhshar, founder, Avinash Mentor Research, gained due to aggressive capacity expansion, strategic entry into high-margin IVD (In-Vitro Diagnostics) medical kits, and aggressive domestic/export footprint growth. Sterlite Technologies and HFCL Ltd benefited from global optical fiber cable (OFC) demand recovery, 5G enterprise network rollouts, and big-ticket export order wins for defence communications and AI-driven data center connectivity infrastructure, he said. MTAR Tech, Ather Energy on the list Likewise, Welspun Corp advanced 179 per cent, while Aditya Infotech and Rubicon Research delivered returns of 177 per cent each, data showed. Other counters like Cupid Ltd and Sterlite Technologies emerged as the top performing stocks in the Nifty 500 index during Samvat 2082, delivering returns of 570 per cent and 556 per cent, respectively, data as on November 3, 2026. Sansera Engineering was the third best performing counter, with a 193 per cent rally, followed by HFCL, which gained 187 per cent.Analysts said that all the businesses had a peculiar combination of the strong industry tailwind along with the robust earning growth during last 4-6 quarters leading to strong outperformance during Samvat 2082.Cupid, according to Avinash Gorakhshar, founder, Avinash Mentor Research, gained due to aggressive capacity expansion, strategic entry into high-margin IVD (In-Vitro Diagnostics) medical kits, and aggressive domestic/export footprint growth.Sterlite Technologies and HFCL Ltd benefited from global optical fiber cable (OFC) demand recovery, 5G enterprise network rollouts, and big-ticket export order wins for defence communications and AI-driven data center connectivity infrastructure, he said.Likewise, Welspun Corp advanced 179 per cent, while Aditya Infotech and Rubicon Research delivered returns of 177 per cent each, data showed. Other counters like MTAR Technologies and Ather Energy also featured among the top performers, gaining 175 per cent and 158 per cent, respectively.

Avinash said that MTAR Technologies and Sansera Engineering surged due to record-high order books from defence execution, clean energy component sourcing, and rapid aerospace export diversification. Sansera benefited from non-automotive/aerospace margin expansion, while MTAR saw revenue execution rebound in precision instrumentation. Laurus Labs rose 158 per cent, while Acutaas Chemicals gained 137 per cent. On Laurus Labs, Avinash said that the rally was driven by a sharp cyclical recovery in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) pricing, expanding CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing) order pipelines, and successful generic formulations launches. Thangamayil Jewellery advanced 130 per cent, followed by TD Power Systems (116 per cent) and Chennai Petroleum Corporation (112 per cent). Welspun Living and Aether Industries rounded off the list, with gains of 108 per cent and 101 per cent, respectively. Time to book profit? Avinash said that MTAR Technologies and Sansera Engineering surged due to record-high order books from defence execution, clean energy component sourcing, and rapid aerospace export diversification. Sansera benefited from non-automotive/aerospace margin expansion, while MTAR saw revenue execution rebound in precision instrumentation.Laurus Labs rose 158 per cent, while Acutaas Chemicals gained 137 per cent. On Laurus Labs, Avinash said that the rally was driven by a sharp cyclical recovery in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) pricing, expanding CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing) order pipelines, and successful generic formulations launches.Thangamayil Jewellery advanced 130 per cent, followed by TD Power Systems (116 per cent) and Chennai Petroleum Corporation (112 per cent). Welspun Living and Aether Industries rounded off the list, with gains of 108 per cent and 101 per cent, respectively.

As we enter Samvat 2083, Sunny Agrawal, head - fundamental research at SBI Securities, cautioned investors and emphasised the need for a selective approach. "The investment landscape calls for selectivity rather than indiscriminate optimism. Investors should consider booking partial profits after such a sharp rally," he said. "These counter has given multibagger returns and currently looks expensive. Investors should take 1 or 2 quarters to analyse their results and should take any decision only once the thesis on which stock ran is proved correct," Rahul Sharma, head of research at Equity99, said. Market outlook for Samvat 2083

According to Kotak neo, Diwali 2026 marks an interesting turning point for Indian equities. After a prolonged phase of correction and volatility, the market is entering the new Samvat with stronger opportunities for long-term wealth creation. Corporate earnings have remained supportive, while the correction has created more attractive entry points in several quality stocks.