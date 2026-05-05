D-Street investors scouting for passive income opportunities may consider a set of 15 high dividend-yielding stocks from the Nifty 500 universe, spanning energy, PSU banks, IT, metals and allied sectors, according to a list compiled by IDBI Capital Markets & Securities.

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The list is rounded off by NMDC, and Infosys, which offer dividend yields of 3.9 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively.===============================================================================