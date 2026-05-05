Boost your portfolio with these top 15 Nifty500 high dividend yield stocks
At the top of the list is Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), which offers the highest dividend yield of 7.5 per cent
Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
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D-Street investors scouting for passive income opportunities may consider a set of 15 high dividend-yielding stocks from the Nifty 500 universe, spanning energy, PSU banks, IT, metals and allied sectors, according to a list compiled by IDBI Capital Markets & Securities.
At the top of the list is Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), which offers the highest dividend yield of 7.5 per cent. The stock is priced at ₹300.50 apiece, with a market capitalisation of ₹1,30,350 crore and sales of ₹1,29,978 crore. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) follows with a dividend yield of 7.0 per cent, backed by a market cap of ₹2,00,804 crore and sales of ₹3,28,868 crore.
Among other state-run entities, REC, and Coal India offer dividend yields of 5.5 per cent each. REC has a market capitalisation of ₹93,308 crore and sales of ₹2,87,697 crore, while Coal India’s market cap stands at ₹2,96,643 crore with sales of ₹2,94,419 crore.
In the mid-yield segment, Wipro, and UTI Asset Management Company also offer dividend yields of 5.5 per cent each. Wipro has a market capitalisation of ₹2,10,460 crore and sales of ₹2,13,932 crore, whereas UTI AMC’s market cap is ₹12,204 crore with sales of ₹12,052 crore.
ITC features a dividend yield of 4.6 per cent, with a market capitalisation of ₹3,94,616 crore and sales of ₹3,91,775 crore. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and HCL Technologies follow, each offering a dividend yield of 4.5 per cent.
Source: IDBI Capital's Quality Dividend Yield Report
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Vedanta, which has been in focus on account of its planned demerger into five verticals, offers a dividend yield of 4.4 per cent. Shipping Corporation of India provides a yield of 4.3 per cent, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), and Oracle Financial Services Software offer dividend yields of 4.1 per cent each.
The list is rounded off by NMDC, and Infosys, which offer dividend yields of 3.9 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively. ===============================================================================
(Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.)
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Topics : dividend dividend income High dividend stocks high-dividend yield stocks Stocks in focus share market Vedanta HPCL BPCL Infosys
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 1:50 PM IST