Dividend stocks: Mphasis, Titan, Nestle, 41 others go ex-date next week
Dividend stocks: Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus next week on account of their dividend announcements
SI Reporter New Delhi
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Shares of Mphasis, Titan Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Nestle India, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, United Spirits, JK Cement, Sobha, Apollo Tyres, Cera Sanitaryware, Sundaram Finance, and and a host of other companies are set to remain in focus in the coming week, from July 6, 2026, to July 10, 2026, following their dividend announcements.
According to the BSE, shares of these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the week.
Among the announcements, Cera Sanitaryware has declared the highest dividend of ₹75 per share, with July 7, 2026, as the ex-dividend date. This is followed by Mphasis, which has announced a final dividend of ₹62 per share. RPG Life Sciences and Sundaram Finance have each declared a final dividend of ₹24 per share. D-Link (India), JK Cement, and Nilkamal have announced final dividends of ₹20 per share each.
Grindwell Norton has declared a dividend of ₹19 per share, while Titan Company has announced a dividend of ₹15 per share. VST Industries has declared a final dividend of ₹12 per share, while United Spirits has announced a final dividend of ₹11 per share.
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation has declared a dividend of ₹9 per share, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories has announced a final dividend of ₹8 per share. D-Link (India) has also declared a special dividend of ₹7.50 per share. JSW Steel has announced a final dividend of ₹7.10 per share, while Control Print and Sobha have declared dividends of ₹6 per share each.
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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Hindalco Industries, Dodla Dairy, and Nestle India have each announced final dividends of ₹5 per share. Further, Nestle India said its board is scheduled to meet on Friday, July 3, to consider the declaration of a special dividend for 2026, if any, out of the company's retained earnings.
|Company
|Ex-date
|Purpose
|Record date
|DCM Shriram International
|July 6, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹0.40
|July 6, 2026
|DJ Mediaprint & Logistics
|July 6, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹0.15
|July 6, 2026
|Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation
|July 6, 2026
|Dividend - ₹9
|July 6, 2026
|Sundaram Finance
|July 6, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹24
|July 6, 2026
|Cera Sanitaryware
|July 7, 2026
|Dividend - ₹75
|July 7, 2026
|Dodla Dairy
|July 7, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹5
|July 7, 2026
|JSW Steel
|July 7, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹7.10
|July 7, 2026
|LKP Securities
|July 7, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹0.20
|July 7, 2026
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|July 7, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹5
|July 7, 2026
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|July 8, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|July 8, 2026
|Hannah Joseph Hospital
|July 8, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹2
|July 8, 2026
|Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure
|July 8, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹1.25
|July 8, 2026
|Morarka Finance
|July 8, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|July 8, 2026
|Mphasis
|July 8, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹62
|July 8, 2026
|United Spirits
|July 8, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹11
|July 8, 2026
|Harsha Engineers International
|July 9, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|July 9, 2026
|RPG Life Sciences
|July 9, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹24
|July 9, 2026
|Sheela Foam
|July 9, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|July 9, 2026
|Titan Company
|July 9, 2026
|Dividend - ₹15
|July 9, 2026
|Apollo Tyres
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹2.50
|July 10, 2026
|Artemis Medicare Services
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹0.45
|July 10, 2026
|AXIS Bank
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|July 10, 2026
|Birlasoft
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹4
|July 10, 2026
|Computer Age Management Services
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹4
|July 10, 2026
|Control Print -
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹6
|July 10, 2026
|D-Link (India)
|July 10, 2026
|Special Dividend - ₹7.50
|July 10, 2026
|D-Link (India)
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹20
|July 10, 2026
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹8
|July 10, 2026
|Dynamic Cables
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|July 10, 2026
|Geojit Financial Services
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|July 10, 2026
|Grindwell Norton -
|July 10, 2026
|Dividend - ₹19
|July 10, 2026
|Hindalco Industries
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹5
|July 10, 2026
|JK Cement
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹20
|July 10, 2026
|Mahindra Logistics
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹2.5000
|July 10, 2026
|Nestle India
|July 10, 2026
|Special Dividend
|July 10, 2026
|Nestle India
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹5
|July 10, 2026
|The New India Assurance Company
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|July 10, 2026
|Nilkamal
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹20
|July 10, 2026
|Orient Electric
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹0.75
|July 10, 2026
|PTL Enterprises -
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹1
|July 10, 2026
|Rossari Biotech
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|July 10, 2026
|Smartlink Holdings
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹2
|July 10, 2026
|Sobha
|July 10, 2026
|Dividend - ₹6
|July 10, 2026
|VST Industries
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹12
|July 10, 2026
|Welspun Living
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹0.10
|July 10, 2026
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|July 10, 2026
|Final Dividend - ₹4
|July 10, 2026
Birlasoft, Computer Age Management Services, and ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India have declared final dividends of ₹4 per share each.
Apollo Tyres, and Mahindra Logistics have each announced a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share. Smartlink Holdings and Hannah Joseph Hospital have declared final dividends of ₹2 per share each.
Harsha Engineers International, Morarka Finance, Geojit Financial Services, and The New India Assurance Company have each declared final dividends of ₹1.50 per share. Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure has announced a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share.
Axis Bank, Bliss GVS Pharma, PTL Enterprises, and Sheela Foam have each declared final dividends of ₹1 per share. Orient Electric has announced a final dividend of ₹0.75 per share, while Dynamic Cables and Rossari Biotech have declared final dividends of ₹0.50 per share each.
Artemis Medicare Services has announced a final dividend of ₹0.45 per share. DCM Shriram International has declared a final dividend of ₹0.40 per share, while LKP Securities has announced a final dividend of ₹0.20 per share. DJ Mediaprint & Logistics has declared a final dividend of ₹0.15 per share, while Welspun Living has announced a final dividend of ₹0.10 per share.
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Topics : dividend High dividend stocks dividend income Stocks in focus Titan Company Nestle India Mphasis share market Markets
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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 8:05 AM IST