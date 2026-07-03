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Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: Mphasis, Titan, Nestle, 41 others go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks: Mphasis, Titan, Nestle, 41 others go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks: Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus next week on account of their dividend announcements

Dividend stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 8:06 AM IST

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Shares of Mphasis, Titan Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Nestle India, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, United Spirits, JK Cement, Sobha, Apollo Tyres, Cera Sanitaryware, Sundaram Finance, and and a host of other companies are set to remain in focus in the coming week, from July 6, 2026, to July 10, 2026, following their dividend announcements.
 
According to the BSE, shares of these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the week.
 
Among the announcements, Cera Sanitaryware has declared the highest dividend of ₹75 per share, with July 7, 2026, as the ex-dividend date. This is followed by Mphasis, which has announced a final dividend of ₹62 per share. RPG Life Sciences and Sundaram Finance have each declared a final dividend of ₹24 per share. D-Link (India), JK Cement, and Nilkamal have announced final dividends of ₹20 per share each.
 
 
Grindwell Norton has declared a dividend of ₹19 per share, while Titan Company has announced a dividend of ₹15 per share. VST Industries has declared a final dividend of ₹12 per share, while United Spirits has announced a final dividend of ₹11 per share.
 
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation has declared a dividend of ₹9 per share, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories has announced a final dividend of ₹8 per share. D-Link (India) has also declared a special dividend of ₹7.50 per share. JSW Steel has announced a final dividend of ₹7.10 per share, while Control Print and Sobha have declared dividends of ₹6 per share each.

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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Hindalco Industries, Dodla Dairy, and Nestle India have each announced final dividends of ₹5 per share. Further, Nestle India said its board is scheduled to meet on Friday, July 3, to consider the declaration of a special dividend for 2026, if any, out of the company's retained earnings. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
DCM Shriram International July 6, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹0.40 July 6, 2026
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics July 6, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹0.15 July 6, 2026
Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation July 6, 2026 Dividend - ₹9 July 6, 2026
Sundaram Finance July 6, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹24 July 6, 2026
Cera Sanitaryware July 7, 2026 Dividend - ₹75 July 7, 2026
Dodla Dairy July 7, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹5 July 7, 2026
JSW Steel July 7, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹7.10 July 7, 2026
LKP Securities July 7, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹0.20 July 7, 2026
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries July 7, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹5 July 7, 2026
Bliss GVS Pharma July 8, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 8, 2026
Hannah Joseph Hospital July 8, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹2 July 8, 2026
Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure July 8, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1.25 July 8, 2026
Morarka Finance July 8, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 July 8, 2026
Mphasis July 8, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹62 July 8, 2026
United Spirits July 8, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹11 July 8, 2026
Harsha Engineers International July 9, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 July 9, 2026
RPG Life Sciences July 9, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹24 July 9, 2026
Sheela Foam July 9, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 9, 2026
Titan Company July 9, 2026 Dividend - ₹15 July 9, 2026
Apollo Tyres July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 July 10, 2026
Artemis Medicare Services July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹0.45 July 10, 2026
AXIS Bank July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 10, 2026
Birlasoft July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹4 July 10, 2026
Computer Age Management Services July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹4 July 10, 2026
Control Print - July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹6 July 10, 2026
D-Link (India) July 10, 2026 Special Dividend - ₹7.50 July 10, 2026
D-Link (India) July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹20 July 10, 2026
Dr Reddys Laboratories July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹8 July 10, 2026
Dynamic Cables July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 July 10, 2026
Geojit Financial Services July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 July 10, 2026
Grindwell Norton - July 10, 2026 Dividend - ₹19 July 10, 2026
Hindalco Industries July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹5 July 10, 2026
JK Cement July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹20 July 10, 2026
Mahindra Logistics July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹2.5000 July 10, 2026
Nestle India July 10, 2026 Special Dividend July 10, 2026
Nestle India July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹5 July 10, 2026
The New India Assurance Company July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 July 10, 2026
Nilkamal July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹20 July 10, 2026
Orient Electric July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹0.75 July 10, 2026
PTL Enterprises - July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 10, 2026
Rossari Biotech July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹0.50 July 10, 2026
Smartlink Holdings July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹2 July 10, 2026
Sobha July 10, 2026 Dividend - ₹6 July 10, 2026
VST Industries July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹12 July 10, 2026
Welspun Living July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹0.10 July 10, 2026
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India July 10, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹4 July 10, 2026
 
Birlasoft, Computer Age Management Services, and ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India have declared final dividends of ₹4 per share each.
 
Apollo Tyres, and Mahindra Logistics have each announced a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share. Smartlink Holdings and Hannah Joseph Hospital have declared final dividends of ₹2 per share each.
 
Harsha Engineers International, Morarka Finance, Geojit Financial Services, and The New India Assurance Company have each declared final dividends of ₹1.50 per share. Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure has announced a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share.
 
Axis Bank, Bliss GVS Pharma, PTL Enterprises, and Sheela Foam have each declared final dividends of ₹1 per share. Orient Electric has announced a final dividend of ₹0.75 per share, while Dynamic Cables and Rossari Biotech have declared final dividends of ₹0.50 per share each.
 
Artemis Medicare Services has announced a final dividend of ₹0.45 per share. DCM Shriram International has declared a final dividend of ₹0.40 per share, while LKP Securities has announced a final dividend of ₹0.20 per share. DJ Mediaprint & Logistics has declared a final dividend of ₹0.15 per share, while Welspun Living has announced a final dividend of ₹0.10 per share.

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Topics : dividend High dividend stocks dividend income Stocks in focus Titan Company Nestle India Mphasis share market Markets

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 8:05 AM IST

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