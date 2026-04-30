Dividend stocks: Oracle Financial Services, 7 others go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks: Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software, UCO Bank, Hexaware Technologies, Ramkrishna Forgings, Somany Ceramics, Odyssey Technologies, Elantas Beck India, and KSB are set to remain in focus in the coming week, from Monday, May 4, 2026, to Friday, May 8, 2026, on account of their dividend announcements for shareholders.

Notably, Indian equity markets will remain closed on Friday, May 1, on account of Maharashtra Day, observed in the state where the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and BSE are based.

According to BSE data, shares of all these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend during the week. To be eligible for the dividend payout, investors must hold shares on or before the ex-dividend date, as purchases made on or after this date do not qualify. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on the record date.

Among the announcements, Oracle Financial Services Software has declared the highest interim dividend of ₹270 per share, with May 7 set as the record date to ascertain shareholder eligibility.

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date UCO Bank May 4, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹0.44 May 4, 2026 Elantas Beck India May 5, 2026 Dividend - ₹7.50 May 5, 2026 Hexaware Technologies May 5, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹8.50 May 5, 2026 Odyssey Technologies May 6, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1 May 6, 2026 Oracle Financial Services Software May 7, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹270 May 7, 2026 KSB May 8, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹4.40 May 8, 2026 Ramkrishna Forgings May 8, 2026 Interim Dividend May 8, 2026 Somany Ceramics May 8, 2026 Interim Dividend May 8, 2026 This is followed by Hexaware Technologies , which has announced an interim dividend of ₹8.50 per share, and Elantas Beck India , which will pay a dividend of ₹7.50 per share. Both companies have fixed May 5 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

Further, Further, KSB will pay a final dividend of ₹4.40 per share, with the record date set as May 8, 2026, while Odyssey Technologies will pay a final dividend of ₹1 per share, with May 6 as the record date.

Ramkrishna Forgings has informed that its board is scheduled to meet on May 1, 2026, to consider and declare the first interim dividend for the financial year 2025–26.