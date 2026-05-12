UPL dips 4% on Q4 results; Motilal Oswal sees 10% downside on tax headwinds

UPL share price today

Shares of UPL, an agrochemical and crop protection company, slipped around 4.5 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹639 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) despite the company reporting a strong March 2026 quarter performance.

Around 12:20 PM, the stock was trading at ₹643.35, down 3.83 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹669. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 23,574.50 levels, down by 241.35 points or 1.01 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has declined around 15.8 per cent, compared to an 8.85 per cent decline in Nifty50.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹54,326.5 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹812.20, and its 52-week low was ₹565.15.

UPL Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, UPL reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,061 crore, up 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹896 crore in the year-ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the bottom line increased 168 per cent from ₹396 crore in the December 2025 quarter.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹18,335 crore in the Q4FY26, up 17.7 per cent from ₹15,573 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Sequentially, it grew 49.44 per cent from ₹12,269 crore at the end of the previous quarter.

On the operational front, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) slipped 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,646 crore. However, Ebitda margins declined 90 basis points to 19.9 per cent in the quarter under review.

The company's board has also recommended a dividend of ₹6 per equity share, a rate of 300 per cent on equity shares of ₹2 each, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Brokerages on UPL

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), UPL ended the FY26 on a strong note, driven by broad-based growth across geographies and business platforms, despite continued pricing pressure in the global crop protection industry due to excess capacities in China and competitive market conditions. The brokerage said the sector appears to have largely stabilised, with channel inventories normalising and volume recovery gradually improving across key markets.

Motilal Oswal highlighted that UPL’s growing focus on differentiated products, sustainable agriculture solutions, speciality chemicals, and improved capacity utilisation is helping reduce earnings volatility. The company reported a 24 per cent Y-o-Y rise in Q4 Ebitda to ₹40.3 billion, supported by strong performances from UPL Corp and Advanta.

The brokerage expects the company’s innovation pipeline, increasing contribution from sustainable solutions, and ongoing deleveraging efforts to support profitable growth in FY27. However, it lowered FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by 15 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, factoring in a higher effective tax rate in line with management guidance. Motilal Oswal maintained its “Neutral” rating on the stock with a target price of ₹600. ==================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.