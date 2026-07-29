Upside gains for Larsen & Toubro hinge on de-escalation in West Asia

The company reported consolidated revenue of ₹67,900 crore and net profit of ₹4,100 crore, up 7 per cent and 14 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) declined 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,100 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 9 per cent, down 90 basis points. For core E&C, order inflows stood at ₹87,300 crore, up 14 per cent Y-o-Y, taking the outstanding order book to ₹7.8 trillion, up 27 per cent Y-o-Y. About 50 per cent of the order book comprises fixed-price contracts.

Core E&C revenue was ₹47,100 crore, up 3 per cent Y-o-Y, with an Ebitda margin of 7.6 per cent, flat Y-o-Y. The net working capital (NWC)-to-revenue ratio improved by 520 basis points Y-o-Y to 4.9 per cent. Return on equity (RoE) for the trailing 12 months (TTM) stood at 16.1 per cent, including a negative 100-basis-point impact of labour code provisions in Q3 FY26. L&T has a Baa1 long-term issuer rating with a stable outlook from Moody's. It is proceeding with the Nabha Power divestment and Hyderabad Metro stake sale, which should be completed in Q2 FY27. The NWC at 4.9 per cent of sales and the RoE at 16.1 per cent are both at the upper end of expectations.

Slower project execution, higher expected credit loss (ECL) provisions and a negative foreign exchange impact led to a dip in margins. The infrastructure and utilities segment margin dropped 40 basis points Y-o-Y to 5.1 per cent. In conventional energy, the margin was 7.6 per cent, up 10 basis points. The green energy margin was 6.0 per cent, compared with 6.1 per cent a year ago. The manufacturing and products segment, which includes the hi-tech business and construction equipment, among others, had an Ebitda margin of 15.2 per cent, compared with 17.5 per cent a year ago. The realty segment (earlier reported under the "others" segment) had a margin of 36.9 per cent, versus 48.8 per cent a year ago.

The prospect pipeline for the remaining nine months of FY27 is about ₹15 trillion, with hopes of activity in the Middle East picking up from Q2 FY27. L&T has a diversified order inflow mix from Europe. Of the estimated pipeline, about ₹7.45 trillion is domestic. The domestic private sector will contribute close to 45 per cent of domestic prospects. Infrastructure and utilities prospects are ₹7.8 trillion (versus ₹6.9 trillion last year), of which transportation accounts for 24 per cent, civil 22 per cent, power transmission and distribution (T&D) 17 per cent, buildings and factories 15 per cent, water 12 per cent, and metals and minerals 10 per cent. Conventional energy prospects are ₹4.4 trillion (Rs 5.2 trillion last year), including hydrocarbon prospects worth ₹3.7 trillion. Green energy prospects are ₹2.43 trillion (versus ₹2.46 trillion a year ago), comprising solar EPC opportunities of ₹1.8 trillion, offshore wind of ₹0.4 trillion, and onshore wind of ₹0.22 trillion. The manufacturing and products pipeline is ₹46,000 crore, compared with ₹30,000 crore last year.

Domestic order inflows included orders in metals, mining and real estate. International order inflows were driven by European ultra-mega wind projects. A cumulative 8 GW of offshore wind projects worth ₹57,000-60,000 crore will be executed over four to five years.

The West Asian market may offer opportunities as tensions ease. Most current West Asian projects are unaffected. Most hydrocarbon projects are in the engineering and procurement phase. However, construction activity in West Asia is facing logistics disruptions, with plans and costs being reviewed monthly with clients.

Group Ebitda margin declined to 9.0 per cent from 9.9 per cent Y-o-Y due to lower execution, ₹250 crore of additional ECL provisions in the water business, and adverse foreign exchange movements in the IT business. Current margins reflect costs incurred and estimated future costs. Additional logistics or supply-chain costs will be recognised only after formal customer agreements. L&T does not expect structural margin erosion. Commodity prices remain broadly stable, but logistics disruptions in West Asia are exerting cost pressures.

L&T is collaborating with France's Exail on unmanned mine countermeasure systems for the Indian Navy. It has also partnered L&T Cloudfiniti with AI companies for cloud offerings and tied up with EVR Motors to manufacture electric vehicle traction motors.

The company has maintained its FY27 guidance, targeting 10-12 per cent Y-o-Y order inflow growth, 10-12 per cent revenue growth, a 7.8 per cent core E&C Ebitda margin (excluding realty), and a working capital-to-sales ratio of 10 per cent. Near-term challenges in West Asia remain a concern, with L&T expecting tendering and project awards to pick up from Q2 FY27 onwards.