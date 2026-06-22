Urban Company gains 7% on huge volume; stock up 45% from March low

Urban Company share price movement

Shares of Urban Company moved higher by 7 per cent to ₹139.70 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

In the past one month, the stock outperformed the market by soaring 16 per cent, as compared to 2.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. It bounced back 45 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹96.35 touched on March 2, 2026. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹201 on September 22, 2025.

At current levels, Urban Company trades 36 per cent higher when compared to its issue price of ₹103 per share. The company made its stock market debut on September 17, 2025.

At 12:05 PM, Urban Company was quoting with a gain of 6.5 per cent at ₹138.55, as compared to 0.50 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter more-than-doubled with a combined 14.13 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Urban Company – Q4 results

Urban Company is a technology-driven platform that connects customers with trusted professionals for home and beauty needs — from cleaning and repairs to salon and spa services.

The platform enables consumers to easily order services, including cleaning, pest control, electrician, plumbing, carpentry, appliance servicing and repair, on demand homehelp assistance, painting, skincare, hair grooming and massage therapy. These services are delivered by trained and independent service professionals at the consumers’ convenience.

In the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), Urban Company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹161.16 crore , as compared to a net loss of ₹2.84 crore in the same period last year. The revenue from operations stood at ₹425.26 crore, as compared to ₹298.45 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Urban Company’s net transacting value rose 42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,148 crore in Q4FY26, the company’s highest-quarterly level in nearly four years.

Urban Company – Outlook

Urban Company targets consolidated Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by Q3FY28 and ₹1,000 crore of adjusted EBITDA by FY31. The board and management are confident in the company's ability to execute its strategic priorities and create long-term value for shareholders.

India Consumer Services (ex InstaHelp) is the core marketplace for home and beauty services in India, representing the largest revenue contributor and benefiting from significant scale. These services are offered at micro-market level, enabling faster fulfillment for consumers and lesser travel time/ better utilisation for service professionals.

InstaHelp is an innovative on-demand home-help assistance offering designed to address the broader market for home-help services. The company primarily earns revenue through the platform services provided to its consumers; from sale of products to service professionals for use during delivery of services through the platform; and from sale of the company’s Native products to the consumers. The company is in the process of scaling up its on demand home-help assistance (InstaHelp) offering in specific micro markets across a number of cities in India.

Urban Company in its FY26 annual report said that the Indian home services market represents a substantial growing opportunity. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10-11 per cent to reach ₹820 - 860 thousand crore by FY30, driven by structural increases in urban household incomes and a cultural shift toward outsourcing household tasks.

Further, relative to the rest of the country, the online home services market in the top 8 cities is more developed, primarily driven by factors such as demand density, busier lifestyles, higher disposable incomes with a willingness to pay for quality and convenience, greater awareness of on-demand services, ease of discovery, and trustworthy platforms, all of which contribute to faster adoption, the company said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on Urban Company

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), core business execution continues to improve with steady growth and better margin progression, driven by supply densification and improving utilization. The brokerage firm raised its estimates by 3 per cent to factor in stronger-than-expected performance in the India Consumer Services business.

InstaHelp continues to scale rapidly but losses remain elevated and visibility on steady-state margins and TAM size remains limited. The management also reiterated consolidated adjusted EBITDA breakeven by Q3FY28, the brokerage firm said in the Q4 result update.

While Urban Company remains well-positioned to benefit from the long-term formalization of home services, MOFSL believes current valuations already reflect much of the improvement in the core business. “Continued investments in InstaHelp, uncertainty around long-term profitability of newer initiatives, and execution risks around penetration and habit formation keep the risk-reward balanced, in our view,” the brokerage firm said. Currently, the stock is trading around the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹135 per share. ================================================ Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.