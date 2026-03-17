Urban Company shares drop 5% after large equity traded in two block deals

Shares of Urban Company Ltd fell over 5 per cent on Tuesday after around 35 million shares changed hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during early trade.

The company's stock fell as much as 5.3 per cent during the day to ₹107.2 per share, the biggest intraday fall since February 23 this year. The Urban Company stock pared losses to trade 2.8 per cent lower at ₹110 apiece, compared to a 0.18 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:17 AM.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Shares of the company are down 32 per cent since listing and currently trade at 35 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 17.5 per cent this year, compared to a 10 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Urban Company has a total market capitalisation of ₹16,105.92 crore.

Urban Co block trade today

Urban company shares are in focus after about 35 million shares, or a 2.5 per cent stake, changed hands on NSE in two block deals, according to Bloomberg data. Buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

Urban Company outlook

Urban Company operates in a large and underpenetrated Indian home services market with a total addressable market of around ₹5 trillion and online penetration of less than 1 per cent, JM Financial said in a note earlier this year. The brokerage expects the overall industry to grow at a compound annual rate of 10-11 per cent between FY25 and FY30, with a sharp increase in online adoption over the same period.

READ | Oberoi Realty shares rise 3% as it inks MHADA project pact for Versova land Despite low penetration, Urban Company commands over 60 per cent market share in the online segment and remains the only scaled multi-category player, JM Financial said. This leadership position creates a strong competitive moat, supported by network effects that are difficult to replicate, while allowing the company to expand into new service categories with limited incremental investment.

JM Financial believes the domestic consumer services business offers strong long-term growth visibility, supported by structural tailwinds and high entry barriers. The brokerage added that the company’s international operations have already demonstrated product-market fit and are likely to deliver strong growth with improved profitability.

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