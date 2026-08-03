Urban Company shares skyrocket 18% despite ₹92-crore Q1 loss. Time to buy?

Urban Company Q1 result impact: Shares of Shares of Urban Company zoomed nearly 18 per cent in the morning trade on Monday, August 3, even as the new-age firm posted a net loss of ₹92 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (FY27) from a profit of ₹7 crore a year-ago, as investments in its latest offering InstaHelp affected the bottomline.

InstaHelp saw a sharp sequential pickup in NTV but its loss expanded to ₹132 crore from ₹119 crore in Q4 FY26. The Ebitda loss per order came down to ₹346 from ₹447 in Q4FY26, but that was entirely driven by cost leverage as NOV/revenue per order remained meaningfully below the viable range, said JM Financial.

READ MORE The company's consolidated revenue, meanwhile, surged 44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹528 crore during the quarter under review.

Overall, the company's consolidated NTV was up 42 per cent at ₹150 crore, while India consumer services NTV rose 29.4 per cent. At the same time, native business NTV was up 51 per cent.

Urban Company share price trend

Following the earnings announcement, Urban Company shares jumped to the day's high of ₹152.20 on the BSE as against the last close of ₹129.35 apiece, up 17.66 per cent.

The stock had listed in the Indian stock market last year during September. From its IPO price of ₹103 apiece, the stock is trading nearly 48 per cent higher but remains 24 per cent below its all-time high of ₹201 apiece.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates As of 10.33 AM, Urban Company share price was up 13.53 per cent at ₹146.85.

Should you buy Urban Company shares?

Limited visibility on path to profitability and fair valuations prompted brokerages to retain neutral to bearish views on Urban Company stock.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) siad that the core business execution continues to improve, with healthy growth and better margin progression supported by supply densification, improving partner utilization, and operating leverage.

"While we raise our revenue estimates to reflect stronger-than-expected performance in the India Consumer Services business, we cut our FY27 earnings estimates to factor in higher-than-expected investments in InstaHelp. Our FY28 estimates remain largely unchanged as we continue to build in consolidated adjusted EBITDA breakeven by 3QFY28," it said.

It added that while Urban Company remains well positioned to benefit from the long-term formalization of home services, the core business is largely reflected in current valuations. "Continued investments in InstaHelp and limited visibility on the pace of profitability till FY31 keep the risk-reward balanced, in our view, it said as it reiterated a 'neutral' view with a revised target price of ₹140.

JM Financial, which has a 'reduce' tag on the counter, said it continues to await better entry levels amidst near-term sustainability challenges in InstaHelp. It has a target price of ₹135.

Ambit Institutional Equities said that the Q1 results were in line on NTV and revenue, but growth in loss-making Instahelp was meaningfully slower at 32 per cent sequentially versus its estimates of 59 per cent. I That said, it has raised the revenue estimates by 0–3 per cent over FY27–29 mainly due to upgrades in India Consumer Services, while trimming InstaHelp’s topline estimates. Similarly, it raised adjusted Ebitda estimates for India Consumer Services by 1–4 per cent, but continue to build in meaningful Ebitda loss of ₹400–550 crore over FY27–29 in InstaHelp.

"Instahelp competitive intensity has continued as segment NOV declined 8 per cent QoQ, to ₹138, and is likely to continue going forward. We make minor changes to near-term estimates, while our TP declines to ₹91 (₹101 earlier) on toning down of longer-term Instahelp expectations," it said. Ambit has a 'sell' call on Urban Company's stock.

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