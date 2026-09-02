​US 10-year bond yield topping 5% a near-term risk for markets: Chris Wood

The near-term risk to equities is higher Treasury bond yields with a move above 5 per cent on the 10-year yield the obvious trigger point for a stock market correction, warned Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies in his weekly note to investors, GREED & fear.

ALSO READ: Sensex tanks 800 points intraday, Nifty below 23,800: What's spooking D-St? “If foreigners have the potential to sell a lot of Treasuries, they also have the potential to sell a lot of US equities. For now foreigners own US equities because of the hot artificial intelligence (AI) story which, to be fair, has continued to deliver handsomely in terms of returns, most particularly for those invested in the picks and shovels plays. However, the opposite is the case with US Treasury bonds that have been in a brutal bear market since March 2020,” Wood said.

Meanwhile, the US 2-year treasury yield has climbed 5bps to 4.41 per cent, the while 10-year moved up 3bps to 4.81 per cent on Wednesday, up from 3.8 per cent on February 27, 2026. This is despite the US government's efforts to soothe the nerves through a bond buying program.

Analysts said the rise in yields was driven by heightened inflation concerns as investors positioned ahead of this week’s US labour-market data, while renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia pushed crude oil prices higher and raised expectations that interest rates could remain elevated.

The rate on 10-year Japanese government notes, too, climbed higher to hit 3 per cent for the first time since 1996, while UK 30-year yields reached the highest since 1998 and the 10-year Treasury rate hit levels last seen in January 2025.

Corporate America, said Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group – a global consulting firm that has nearly $14 billion worth of assets under management (AUM), is issuing debt at a record pace to fund the AI build-out, with borrowing linked to data centre expansion now running into ‘hundreds of billions of dollars.’

“Government and corporate borrowers are increasingly competing for the same pool of buyers at the same time, and that competition is a real part of why investors are demanding more compensation to hold long-dated paper. The US government's intervention to halt pressure on its Treasury is a temporary fix that doesn't address the real and intensifying issues," he said.

Fiscal deterioration

The fiscal deterioration in US, Wood also believes, is clearly one of the forces putting upward pressure on long-term Treasury bond yields as is the related fact that nominal GDP growth has been at a trend rate of 5.9 per cent YoY in the past 12 quarters.

"Nominal GDP growth running well above the level of the 10-year Treasury yield is a sure signal that yields should move higher," Wood believes.

ALSO READ: Global Bond selloff sends yields to the highest level since 2008 The rising bond yields globally, especially in the US, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, is one of the key risks for the global stock markets, including India.

“If the 10-year yield touches 5 per cent, it has the potential to trigger a ‘big correction’ in equity markets globally. This is the macro indicator investors need to watch closely,” he said.

The near-term technical outlook for the Indian markets, too, has turned weak, suggests Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money with the 23,800 level on the Nifty to watch out for on the downside. “The 24,000 and 24,200 remain the key levels the Nifty needs to reclaim to improve the near-term outlook,” Ponmudi said.