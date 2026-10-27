US looks to cool oil prices ahead of midterm; dips likely to be short-lived
The White House has been leaning on regional channels to cool prices, ahead of the Mid-Term election on November 3, says Mohammed Imran of Mirae Asset Sharekhan.
Mohammed Imran Mumbai
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Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. Mohammed Imran, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan Washington Leans on Back-Channels ahead of Midterm The US-Iran standoff has stopped short of full military escalation, yet crude oil is sustaining above $100 with Dated Brent holding above $120/b for last six weeks. WTI is up 10 per cent in October alone and roughly 75 per cent year-to-date, on the back of depleting OECD stocks and a steady drumbeat of tanker attacks. Prices have at times flirted with $120, and refined products are trading even higher. That is the backdrop to Monday's meeting in Tehran, where top officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey sat down with Iranian leaders. The White House has been leaning on regional channels to cool prices, ahead of the Mid-Term election on November 3rd. Physical Market Running Out of Slack The physical flows through the strait of Hormuz so far in October has run around 14 mbpd against pre-war levels of about 19 million bpd as per the shipping data trackers however the numbers of ships getting attacked in Hormuz have been highest in October since the began which has kept the premiums higher and flows have eased in last one week. US Energy Secretary Wright said on Monday that Persian Gulf flows have recovered to about 80 per cent of pre-war levels. That is a meaningful recovery, but the gap still runs to several million barrels a day, and refined-product shipments remain constrained. Vortexa reported that crude held on tankers stationery for at least seven days rose 8 per cent w/w to 87.42 million barrels in the week ended October 23. Demand, meanwhile, is returning just as supply struggles to normalize. China's crude imports are recovering towards pre-war levels, with the latest seven-day moving average at 10.5 mb/d against a January-February average of 11.4 mb/d. India's net crude and product imports have been running around 600 kb/d higher y/y over recent weeks, and EIA data point to a comeback in US demand as well. Diesel diplomacy has done little to ease an exceptionally tight market, and cracks remain elevated despite multiple policy interventions. The IEA's October Oil Market Report expects the diesel and gasoil crunch to extend into the middle of next year. Even the delayed maintenance from the US refiners in 2026 would mostly be adding upside push to oil prices next year refiners planned for heavy maintenance in the second quarter of 2027. A Russia-Ukraine settlement is the one development that could bring material relief over time. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE
Crude Oil OutlookOverall, elevated freight rates are widening crude differentials as trade patterns shift, lending support to refined product prices while compressing refiners' net margins. The strain is already visible in run rates. Refinery throughput has eased in recent weeks across the US, Japan and China, partly reflecting the higher cost of delivering crude to Asian refiners. China's state-owned run rate was 7.3 percentage points below the same week in 2025, while Shandong independents trimmed operating rates to 50.7 per cent in the week to Oct. 23 from 51 per cent a week earlier. Over the same week, global floating crude inventories fell 1.8 per cent to 614.1m bbl, flipping to a deficit of 7.2m bbl from a surplus of 5.3m bbl. We expect volatility to pick up over the next 10 trading sessions in the run-up to the US midterm elections on November 3rd. Headlines on White House diplomacy with Iran through regional allies could trigger knee-jerk dips towards $105 for Brent and $95 for WTI. However, the physical market remains challenging and any such dips are likely to be short-lived; we maintain our Brent target of $120/b.
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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 12:03 PM IST