US-Iran ceasefire lifts fertiliser stocks; Coromandel, Rashtriya Chem up 5%

Shares of fertiliser companies jumped up to 5 per cent on Wednesday, April 8, after the announcement of a temporary two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran lifted the global market sentiment, easing concerns around supply disruptions.

Coromander International (₹2,067), Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore (₹816.90), Chambal Fertiliser (₹460.80), Paradeep Phosphates (₹120.84), Rashtriya Chemical (₹123.86), Gujarat State Fertilizers (₹159.75), Rallis India (₹258), Dhanuka Agritech (₹1,020), and Deepak Fertilizers (₹1,024.7) were trading higher in the range of 2 per cent to 5 per cent in intra-day trade today. Among others, Mangalore Chemical, National Fertilizers, and Southern Petrochemicals also surged up to 4 per cent. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was up 823 points or 3.56 per cent at 23,946.30 levels at 10:48 AM.

This comes after US President Donald Trump agreed to a temporary two-week ceasefire with Iran. Earlier in the day, Trump had issued a warning that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” if Iran failed to strike a deal that included reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran also agreed to the ceasefire and stated that it would ensure safe passage for maritime traffic through the vital Strait of Hormuz for a period of two weeks. However, it emphasised that this does not signify the termination of the war. "Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force," Iran's Supreme National Security Council said.

India is the world's second-largest consumer of fertilisers after China. It relies heavily on imports of both raw materials and finished products, much of which comes from the Middle East regions, passing through the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping has been disrupted due to the conflict.

Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, said the environment for fertiliser stocks should start improving as a peaceful environment would bode well for the industry, particularly for units dependent on key feedstocks supplied from the Middle East.

However, he noted that from an investor perspective, fertiliser is often a 'one-quarter' story, with interest predominantly surfacing during the monsoon and lacking for the rest of the year.

"For those focusing on the sector, the risk-reward is more favourable in well-established names where the subsidy burden or impact is negligible. For instance, Coromandel International is more focused on the NPK side, where government intervention and subsidy dependence are very low. We also see value in Rallis India, which is performing relatively well, and Dhanuka Agritech, which has seen a steep correction of 40-50 per cent in its stock price over the last year. Additionally, players like Deepak Fertilizers can be looked at from a medium-to-long-term perspective," Agrawal added.