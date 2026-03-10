US-Iran war puts ₹70,000 cr dent in LIC's portfolio; banks, L&T worst hit

Banks among worst hit

L&T: Significant West Asia exposure

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), India's state-run insurance behemoth and one of the largest domestic institutional investors, has seen an erosion of ₹70,105 crore in its stock portfolio amid the US-Israel-Iran war. The biggest casualties have been banking stocks and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), data suggests.From ₹14.88 trillion as on February 27, 2026 – a day before the war bugle sounded, LIC's portfolio as on March 9 stood at ₹14.17 trillion, a drop of 4.7 per cent or ₹70,105 crore, data shows. The calculations are based on the shareholding data compiled from ACE Equity, where LIC held over 1 per cent equity stake.Meanwhile, on a year-till-date (YTD) basis LIC's total portfolio loss stands at 7.1 per cent, or ₹1.08 trillion, as of March 9, 2026.The BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50, had declined around 4.5 per cent each since the start of the West Asia conflict. Compared to the frontline benchmarks, the losses in the mid-and small-caps saw steeper losses with the Nifty MidCap index and the Nifty SmallCap index on the NSE slipping around 5 per cent each during this period, data shows.Over one-fifth (21.8 per cent or ₹15,293 crore) of LIC's losses, data suggests, were due to a sharp fall in the stocks of State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. That apart, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) alone accounted for nearly 11 per cent cut (₹7,609 crore) dent in the insurance behemoth's equity portfolio during this period.Banking stocks, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, were among the hardest hit as the war stoked inflation fears and the probability of hike in interest rates going ahead."Possibility of higher inflation due a rise in oil prices coupled with fear of higher (interest) rates would have dented bank's earnings. That apart, most banking stocks, especially SBI, did well at the bourses in the last few months. All this triggered a slide in banking stocks amid the geopolitical conflict," he said.Among other stocks, L&T where LIC holds 12.7 per cent stake as per the latest available shareholding pattern, plunged sharply as the West Asia is one of the key markets for the company, analysts said.L&T in the Q3-FY26 earnings conference call on January 28, 2026 said that out of the international order book of ₹3.57 trillion, West Asia accounted for around 75 per cent.Within the West Asian region, L&T, an Emkay Global note suggests, has the largest exposure in Saudi Arabia, where hydrocarbon sites are under execution, while renewable and Power T&D operations are spread across the region.While it is difficult to assess the current situation, L&T's core earnings, the report suggests, could be negatively impacted by 11-12 per cent for FY27E/28E, assuming a three-month execution delay and low order inflow mainly in the hydrocarbon segment due to the West Asia conflict."We see around 10 per cent impact on the FY26 order inflow, basis the order prospect pipeline. For L&T, 12,000-15,000 workers are presently working in West Asia. We see potential risk in terms of execution delay and deferral of fresh awarding in the near-term. The stock has reacted negatively, and the core business is trading at FY27/28E P/E of 23/19x. Retain 'Buy' rating, with sum-of-the-parts (SOTP)-based target price of Rs 4,800," wrote Ashwani Sharma and Abhishek Taparia, analysts tracking the company at Emkay Global.Those at Motilal Oswal, too, remain bullish on the L&T stock from a long-term perspective, but caution against near-term headwinds."We adjust our core business valuations to 25x (from 27x) to bake in the current volatile scenario for now and arrive at a revised two-year forward target price of Rs 4,400 (₹4,600 earlier). Retain buy rating," they said in a recent note.