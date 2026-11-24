A selloff in technology giants halted a rebound in stocks on Tuesday, with the US market also hit by concerns over fresh US tariffs.

Scepticism surfaced over whether the artificial-intelligence (AI) trade can mount a sustained rebound, with the Nasdaq 100 falling 1.5 per cent. The S&P 500 lost 1.3 per cent.

Nvidia slid 4.7 per cent after its biggest advance since 2003.

Fears over AI safety emerged after Axios reported many Anthropic PBC and OpenAI employees believe some unreleased models are becoming too powerful. Meanwhile, the US is preparing to announce as soon as Tuesday it will raise tariffs on goods from China, the European Union and more than a dozen other economies, according to a source.

Asian shares, meanwhile, rallied, riding a wave of optimism sparked by Jensen Huang’s return to lead Nvidia, a development that propelled Wall Street to its best day since April 2025. MSCI’s Asia Pacific equities index climbed 1.5 per cent, rebounding after eight continuous sessions of losses that had pushed the gauge close to a bear market.

The gains were led by South Korea, a key beneficiary of the AI rollout this year, with its Kospi Index surging 6.3 per cent. Japanese shares rose over 3 per cent as trading resumed after a long weekend.

Oil prices rose Tuesday amid continued risks to shipping through the Strait ??of Hormuz, after they touched a three-month low earlier in the session on signs of rising crude supply.

Brent crude futures were up $1.05, or 1.2 per cent, to $90.42 a barrel at 1423 GMT, after hitting their lowest since August 27. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures ‌were $1.01, or 1.26 per cent, higher at $81.18 a barrel, after falling ​to the weakest since August 10. Three vessels were ​struck by unidentified projectiles on Monday as they sailed east through the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade ​Operations said on Tuesday.