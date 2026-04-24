UTI AMC shares fall 5% after Q4 results; brokerages see up to 29% upside

UTI AMC share price today:Shares of UTI Asset Management Company fell more than 5 per cent in early morning deals today after the :Shares of UTI Asset Management Company fell more than 5 per cent in early morning deals today after the company reported loss in Q4FY26 . The counter opened flat at ₹1,037.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and soon moved southward, hitting a low of ₹980.85.

At 9:30 AM, UTI AMC shares were quoting in the red, with a cut of 5 per cent at ₹982.85.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Today's sharp move in UTI AMC stock came after the asset manager reported a net loss of ₹51.4 crore in Q4FY26 versus a net profit of ₹102 crore clocked in the same quarter a year ago. The company's profit was impacted due to mark-to-market (MTM) losses, resulting in negative other income of ₹163 crore.

The AMC's consolidated revenue from operations, however, increased by 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹390 crore, compared with ₹370 crore reported in the year ago period.

The assets under management of the mutual fund business increased by 14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3.88 lakh crore.

UTI AMC said that its all categories witnessed growth in performance on Y-o-Y basis. The equity assets surged by 5 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹95,824 crore, while hybrid grew by 8.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹34,232 crore. The index and ETFs assets increased by 24.8 per cent to ₹1,76,673 crore.

UTI AMC stock: Brokerages see up to 29% upside

According to JM Financial, UTI AMC's result was fine at operating level, but higher-than-expected fall in other income dragged earnings. The brokerage has maintained 'Add' rating and raised its target price marginally to ₹1,100 (earlier ₹1,050), valuing the AMC at 14x FY27E EPS of ₹78 (against 13x FY28E EPS of ₹82 earlier).

The fresh target price implies an upside of 12 per cent from the CMP.

READ | Infosys slips 4% to 52-week low on weak FY27 guidance, AI deflation fears JM Financial said that FY26 remained a weak year for the company, impacted by volatile markets and one-off costs related to VRS and the labour code. However, heading into FY27, there is comfort on cost structure and any uptick in revenue will flow through to the bottom line.

On a low base of FY26, the brokerage expects the AMC to see its EPS grow by ~119 per cent/ 13 per cent in FY27/ FY28E, respectively.

The brokerage further said that with the new CEO in place and ongoing salesforce rejuvenation, the outlook appears constructive for India’s oldest AMC.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has reiterated 'Buy' rating on UTI AMC shares for a target of ₹1,270, implying an upside of around 29 per cent from the CMP.

The brokerage said that the core AMC operations of UTI AMC have experienced consistent growth in AUM, supported by a diversified product mix, with a strong tilt toward equity, healthy SIP inflows, and robust retail traction.

READ | Himadri Speciality surges 9%, hits 52-week high in weak market; here's why Going forward, the brokerage said that improving the performance of equity schemes will be key for a rise in contributions from equity schemes, resulting in yield improvement.

UTI AMC dividend

In another related development, the board of UTI Asset Management Company has announced a dividend of ₹40 per share for its investors.