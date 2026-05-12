V-Marc India jumps 11% to hit record high; check what's fuelling the rally?

Shares of V-Marc India climbed as much as 11.15 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of ₹1,260 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday, May 12, in an otherwise weak market.

The sharp upward movement came after the company announced its financial results for the half year, and financial year ended March 31, 2026. Investor sentiment was further buoyed by the company’s announcement of a bonus issue for shareholders.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Although the stock pared some gains later in the session, it continued to witness strong buying interest. At 1:45 PM, the counter was trading at ₹1,198 per share, up 5.68 per cent from its previous close of ₹1,133.60 on the NSE. In contrast, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was down 311 points, or 1.38 per cent, at 23,504 levels.

V-Marc India results

During H2 FY26, the company reported revenue of ₹1,105.8 crore, up 98 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 60 per cent higher than H1 FY26, reflecting seasonal weighting toward the second half and the dispatch ramp-up from expanded production capacity.

Source: Exchange filing Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹122.5 crore, up 95 per cent Y-o-Y, with margin largely stable at 11.1 per cent compared with 11.2 per cent in H2 FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 2.6 times to ₹63.6 crore, while PAT margin expanded 133 basis points to 5.8 per cent, supported by operating leverage across employee, distribution and finance costs, the company said in an exchange filing on the NSE.

For FY26, revenue from operations stood at ₹1,797.3 crore, marking a 99 per cent Y-o-Y increase. Ebitda grew 107 per cent to ₹200.8 crore, while Ebitda margin improved 44 basis points to 11.2 per cent.

PAT surged 2.8 times to ₹100.1 crore, with margin improving 158 basis points to 5.6 per cent, aided by operating leverage on finance costs and a richer product mix with higher B2C contribution.

V-Marc India bonus issue

The company further informed exchanges that its board has recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 5:1. Under the proposal, shareholders will receive five new fully paid-up equity shares of ₹10 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each held.

The bonus issue, however, remains subject to shareholder approval through postal ballot as on the record date.

Outlook

Commenting on the outlook, the company said demand visibility across power transmission and distribution (T&D), renewables, EPC, retail and exports remains strong.

“For FY27, the company is targeting revenue growth of 40 per cent-plus, with Ebitda margin reiterated in the 11–12 per cent band. The margin range will be supported by a richer product mix, deeper backward integration in compounds and conductors, and operating leverage on the larger scale base,” said the company.