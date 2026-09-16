Wednesday, September 16, 2026 | 08:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tata Investment among 3 stock ideas for today by Geojit's Anand James

Tata Investment among 3 stock ideas for today by Geojit's Anand James

Gujarat Pipavav Port, Aegis Vopak Terminals and Tata Investment Corporation are showing bullish technical setups, backed by breakouts, improving momentum and strong participation.

V-Mart among 3 stock ideas for today by Geojit's Anand James

Tata Investment among 3 stock ideas for today by Geojit's Anand James

Anand James Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Disclaimer: This article is written by Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Investments. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
 
Stocks to buy
 

Gujarat Pipavav Port

View: Buy

Target: ₹180

SL: ₹153

GPPL appears to be in the early stages of a fresh uptrend after forming a durable base near ₹148 in late March following a sharp correction during the first quarter of the year. The initial recovery peaked in April, after which the stock entered a prolonged consolidation phase.

Also Read

NSE, National Stock Exchange

NSE IPO opens on Sept 17; check price band, lot size, GMP & how to apply

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid open; Asian markets mixed ahead of US Fed rate decision

stocks to watch today

Stocks to watch: Paytm, BHEL, Bharat Forge, Tempsens Instruments, Groww

Nifty breaches 23,172 support; Acme Solar among 2 stock ideas: Vinay Rajani

Technical view: Nifty's next important support at 22,700, says Vinay Rajani

Nifty support slips to 22,950; Kalyan Jewellers, DLF on analyst radar

Nifty support slips to 22,950; Kalyan Jewellers, DLF on analyst radar

 This consolidation gradually evolved into a descending triangle, with repeated support emerging near the ₹148 zone. A strong bounce from this level eventually led to a breakout above the triangle's falling trendline, signaling a positive shift in sentiment. Following the breakout, the stock has formed a bullish flag pattern, indicating that the recent pullback is likely a pause within a larger upmove rather than a reversal. The ongoing consolidation provides an opportunity to participate in the first corrective phase after the breakout. If the flag pattern resolves higher, the stock has the potential to move towards 180 over the next few weeks.

 

As long as GPPL sustains above 153, the bullish structure remains intact. A breach below this level could weaken the setup and expose lower supports, while holding above it keeps the medium-term recovery trend firmly

 

Aegis Vopak Terminals View: Buy

Target: ₹330

SL: ₹288

Aegis Vopak Terminals is approaching a decisive breakout from a Cup and Handle formation, a bullish continuation pattern that often precedes further upside. Since July, the stock has been moving within a parallel trading range, forming the handle portion of the pattern after a strong recovery from lower levels. The recent move towards the upper boundary of this range indicates renewed buying interest. The Point & Figure chart is on the verge of a fresh bullish breakout near the ₹300-305 zone. The formation of successive columns of Xs following a consolidation phase indicates strengthening demand and suggests the broader uptrend remains intact.

The setup is supported by a multi-week volume breakout, highlighting strong participation and lending credibility to the emerging bullish structure. Adding to the positive outlook, the stock is trading comfortably above its 20-DMA, 50-DMA and 100-DMA, reflecting strength across short- and medium-term timeframes. Momentum remains constructive as price continues to hold above key support levels.

A successful breakout above the current consolidation zone could trigger a fresh leg of the uptrend and pave the way for a move towards ₹330 over the next few weeks. As long as the stock sustains above ₹288, the bullish structure remains intact.

 

Tata Investment Corporation

 View: Buy

Target: ₹780

SL: ₹690

Tata Investment Corporation has broken out of a broad trading range that had capped price action since May, signalling the start of a fresh upward move. The breakout is backed by a sharp rise in volumes, marking the strongest participation seen in several months and adding conviction to the move. The stock has also reclaimed key moving averages, including the 200-DMA, reflecting a meaningful improvement in trend strength. The Point & Figure chart has witnessed a bullish breakout from a prolonged congestion zone around ₹700-715, indicating fresh demand and a potential trend reversal. The formation of a new column of Xs above resistance suggests strengthening momentum and supports further upside.

Momentum indicators remain supportive. The stock has registered a daily Supertrend breakout, while the weekly MACD has delivered a bullish crossover, pointing to strengthening momentum across multiple timeframes. The breakout from the consolidation zone suggests renewed buying interest after months of range-bound trading. As long as the stock sustains above ₹690, the positive structure remains intact. Traders may consider accumulating the stock for a move towards ₹780 over the next few weeks.

 

 

More From This Section

crude oil, oil prices

Crude oil spike drags rupee to nearly 96 per dollar; Nifty dips 1.2%

image

Rising crude oil, yields sour Nifty; expiry auction adds the stingpremium

FPI

FPI onboarding set to get faster, mkt regulator Sebi push gains groundpremium

HDFC Bank, HDFC Bank chairman, HDFC Bank CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, Atanu Chakraborty, Keki Mistry, HDFC Bank board, HDFC Bank leadership, HDFC Bank chairman appointment, HDFC Bank CEO reappointment, HDFC Bank governance, HDFC Bank legal review, HDFC

HDFC Bank shares rise after lender submits two names for CEO position

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Sebi proposes stronger tech resilience norms for exchanges, depositories

Topics : Stocks to buy today Stock Market Today stock market trading stock market rally Nifty 50 Markets Sensex Nifty Markets Market technicals

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookDelhi traffic advisoryNSE IPOTata group stocksIndia vs Afghanistan 2nd T20IPranav Constructions IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 8:16 AM IST