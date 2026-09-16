Tata Investment among 3 stock ideas for today by Geojit's Anand James

Disclaimer: This article is written by Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Investments. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

Stocks to buy

As long as GPPL sustains above ₹153, the bullish structure remains intact. A breach below this level could weaken the setup and expose lower supports, while holding above it keeps the medium-term recovery trend firmly

Aegis Vopak Terminals View: Buy

Target: ₹330

SL: ₹288

Aegis Vopak Terminals is approaching a decisive breakout from a Cup and Handle formation, a bullish continuation pattern that often precedes further upside. Since July, the stock has been moving within a parallel trading range, forming the handle portion of the pattern after a strong recovery from lower levels. The recent move towards the upper boundary of this range indicates renewed buying interest. The Point & Figure chart is on the verge of a fresh bullish breakout near the ₹300-305 zone. The formation of successive columns of Xs following a consolidation phase indicates strengthening demand and suggests the broader uptrend remains intact.

The setup is supported by a multi-week volume breakout, highlighting strong participation and lending credibility to the emerging bullish structure. Adding to the positive outlook, the stock is trading comfortably above its 20-DMA, 50-DMA and 100-DMA, reflecting strength across short- and medium-term timeframes. Momentum remains constructive as price continues to hold above key support levels.

A successful breakout above the current consolidation zone could trigger a fresh leg of the uptrend and pave the way for a move towards ₹330 over the next few weeks. As long as the stock sustains above ₹288, the bullish structure remains intact.

Tata Investment Corporation

View: Buy

Target: ₹780

SL: ₹690

Tata Investment Corporation has broken out of a broad trading range that had capped price action since May, signalling the start of a fresh upward move. The breakout is backed by a sharp rise in volumes, marking the strongest participation seen in several months and adding conviction to the move. The stock has also reclaimed key moving averages, including the 200-DMA, reflecting a meaningful improvement in trend strength. The Point & Figure chart has witnessed a bullish breakout from a prolonged congestion zone around ₹700-715, indicating fresh demand and a potential trend reversal. The formation of a new column of Xs above resistance suggests strengthening momentum and supports further upside.

Momentum indicators remain supportive. The stock has registered a daily Supertrend breakout, while the weekly MACD has delivered a bullish crossover, pointing to strengthening momentum across multiple timeframes. The breakout from the consolidation zone suggests renewed buying interest after months of range-bound trading. As long as the stock sustains above ₹690, the positive structure remains intact. Traders may consider accumulating the stock for a move towards ₹780 over the next few weeks.