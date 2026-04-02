V-Mart Retail Q4FY26 business update sends shares flying 13% on bourses

V Mart Retail Share Price Today: Shares of retail chain operator V-Mart Retail were in high demand in an otherwise weak market on Thursday, April 2, 2026, after the company announced its business update for the fourth quarter of 2025-26 (Q4FY26). Following the update, the company's share price climbed as much as 13.20 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹483.20 per share on the NSE.

V-Mart Retail shares have rebounded 19.45 per cent from their 52-week low of ₹547 per share touched last week on March 30, 2026. However, the retail chain operator's shares are still 42 per cent down from their 52-week high of ₹945 per share on the NSE, recorded last year on June 23, 2025.

Though the company's shares have pared some gains, they continue to see solid demand from investors. At 11:18 AM on Thursday, V-Mart Retail shares were quoted at ₹521.10 per share on the NSE, reflecting a gain of 7.84 per cent from the previous close of ₹483.20 per share. The benchmark NIFTY50, meanwhile, was quoted at 22,210, down 469 points, or 2.07 per cent.

So far during today's trading session, a combined total of nearly 13 million equity shares, estimated to be worth ₹709 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹4,143.75 crore on the NSE, as of April 2.

V-Mart Retail announces business update

The northward movement in V-Mart Retail's share price came after the retail operator announced that its total revenue from operations for the Q4FY26 stood at ₹971 crore, against ₹780 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, reflecting a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 24 per cent.

During the period under review, same-store sales growth (SSSG) was up 12 per cent for the quarter (V-Mart: up 12 per cent, Unlimited: up 9 per cent).

V-Mart Retail further informed the exchanges that it has opened 29 stores and closed 6 stores, resulting in a total operating portfolio of 577 stores as of March 31, 2026.

"This year marks the highest-ever store additions for the company, with 92 store openings and 12 store closures," said V-Mart Retail in the regulatory filing.

The 29 new stores include 11 in Uttar Pradesh, 4 in Tamil Nadu, 3 each in Bihar and West Bengal, and 2 each in Jharkhand.