V2 Retail shares rise 4% as Motilal Oswal sees SSSG driving earnings

Shares of V2 Retail surged 4 per cent in trade on Monday after Motilal Oswal Financial Services initiated coverage with a 'Buy' rating. The stock opened in the green at ₹220 and touched an intraday high of ₹225.70 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 2:50 PM, the stock traded firmly in the green at 223.25, with nearly three million equities changing hands.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.6 per cent at 23,753.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has assigned a target price of ₹275, implying an upside of 27 per cent from the previous close of ₹216.50.

MOFSL said that V2 Retail is a pure-play, offline-first value fashion retailer focused on India’s tier-2/3 markets, catering to aspirational yet price-sensitive households. Its differentiation stems from a focused value-fashion retailer catering to the entire family, with selective lifestyle offerings across 400 stores in more than 300 cities.

A throughput-led cost structure delivering superior margins despite structurally lower gross margins than peers.

The brokerage expects V2 Retail to deliver a CAGR of 40 per cent and 38 per cent in revenue and Ebitda over FY26-29E, driven by 450 store additions, mid-single-digit SSSG, and fixed-cost dilution on a rapidly scaling network.

The brokerage added that SSSG remains the primary earnings driver, with every 1 per cent change in SSSG translating into a 7-11 per cent change in Ebitda and PAT, reflecting the strong operating leverage embedded in the model.

Key risks include execution and site-selection risk from rapid geographic expansion, intensifying competition from national value-fashion players, and higher assortment risk as in-house design scales beyond ~35–40%, potentially impacting sell-through, margins and store returns.

V2 Retail, which commands a market capitalisation of ₹8,149 crore as on September 7, has declined 9 per cent in 2026 so far. In one year, the counter has outperformed the market, rising 36 per cent. In the same period, the benchmark Nifty has declined 4 per cent.