Rekha Jhunjhunwala-owned stock surges 5% after Q4 results; analysts upbeat

VA Tech Wabag share price today

VA Tech Wabag share price gained approximately 5 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday, May 26, as Street cheered the water supply and management company’s strong March quarter (Q4) results for 2025-26 financial year (FY26).

The VA Tech Wabag stock rallied 4.7 per cent intraday to hit a high of ₹1,522 per share. It was 4.35 per cent higher on the exchange at 9:45 AM, compared to a 0.08-per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex index.

Around 23,000 shares have changed hands on the counter on the BSE, higher than the two-week average volume of 16,000 shares.

READ | Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 100 pts, Nifty tops 24,000; Nifty MidCap hits record high Ace investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, owned 8 per cent shareholding in the company at the end of Q4FY26, shareholding pattern data shows.

VA Tech Wabag Q4 Results

VA Tech Wabag posted a revenue growth of 22 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis and 47 per cent on quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis in Q4FY26.

The revenue, worth ₹1,410 crore, was driven by rest of the world (RoW) markets.

Its Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) stood at ₹160 crore, clocking an improvement of 11.8 per cent Y-o-Y/29.5 per cent Q-o-Q.

Ebitda margin, however, declined 105 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y and 151 bps Q-o-Q to 11.1 per cent due to cost inflation.

VA Tech’s adjusted net profit jumped 31 per cent Y-o-Y and 34.7 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹130 crore during the quarter with PAT margin increasing 66 bps to 9.1 per cent.

Region-wise, RoW revenue (56 per cent mix) surged 55 per cent Y-o-Y (Ebit margin: 29.4 per cent vs 14.3 per cent in Q4FY25), while India revenue (44 per cent mix) declined 6 per cent Y-o-Y (Ebit margin: 9.7 per cent vs 19.2 per cent in Q4FY25).

For FY26, VA Tech Wabag posted revenue of ₹3,940 crore (up 19.7 per cent Y-o-Y), Ebitda of ₹480 crore (up 13 per cent Y-o-Y), and net profit of ₹370 crore (up 27 per cent Y-o-Y).

During the quarter, the company’s order intake stood at ₹7,500 crore, taking the total order book (including framework orders) to ₹17,200 crore (up around 26 per cent Y-o-Y/5.5 per cent Q-o-Q).

The outstanding order book provides revenue visibility (4.4x of FY26 revenue) over the medium term.

READ | Suprajit Engineering gains 14% on posting 161% YoY rise in Q4 profit The company said its orderbook mix remains well diversified with Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects constituting 62 per cent of backlog, while Operations and Maintenance (O&M) constituting 38 per cent.

VA Tech Wabag: Management commentary on West Asia war impact, new orders

The management said Middle East (West Asia) projects did not face execution-related disruptions amid the ongoing war. With the company’s focus on profitable growth and overseas markets, West Asia remains at the top of the prioroty, followed by CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States), and African markets.

Middle East and other overseas projects, it said, are relatively better placed in terms of working capital cycle and cash flows compared to Indian projects.

In FY26, VA Tech secured ADB-funded ‘Mega’ order from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to build Chennai’s City-Wide Looped Water Grid.

It also received breakthrough orders in the future energy solution sector for compressed biogas (CBG) plant in Uttar Pradesh, and Ultrapure Water (UPW), Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), and Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) for RenewSys in Hyderabad.

VA Tech Wabag shares outlook: Buy, sell, or hold?

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target price cut: ₹1,905

MOFSL increased its revenue estimates by 3-4 per cent, while broadly maintaining earnings estimates on lower margin expectations.

The brokerage estimates a CAGR of 18 per cent, 24 per cent, and 20 per cent in revenue, Ebitda, and adjusted profit, respectively, over FY26-28, after delivering a CAGR of 7 per cent, 17 per cent, and 28 per cent over FY21-26.

READ | City Gas Distribution stocks rally on CNG price hike; IGL jumps 5%, MGL 3% “A greater focus on executing large-scale projects and high-margin segments such as EP, Industrial, and O&M augurs well for margins. The outlook for strong free cash flow (FCF) generation, over ₹1,000 crore net cash status, and improving return ratios makes VA Tech Wabag’s stock attractive at ~17x FY28E P/E,” MOFSL said, reiterating a ‘Buy’ rating.

Systematix Institutional Equities | Buy | Target price raised: ₹2,075

The global total addressable market (TAM) in water opportunities is estimated at $75-100 billion over the next 5-7 years, with India representing around $25-30-billion opportunity from the large government-led infrastructure programmes (Jal Jivan Mission 2.0 – ₹8.7 trillion, AMRUT 2.0 – ₹3 trillion, Namami Gange – ₹3,100 crore).

The company reiterated its revenue growth guidance of 15-20 per cent with Ebitda margin of 13-15 per cent. It remains committed to pursue new energy growth opportunities (Solar/Data centres/Green Hydrogen).

“Based on strong execution, healthy order book, and robust industry tailwinds, we raise our Ebitda estimates by 4.5 per cent for FY27 and 4.8 per cent for FY28. We forecast robust revenue, Ebitda, and PAT CAGR of 18 per cent, 24 per cent, and 25 per cent, respectively, over FY26-FY28,” Systematix said.

It sees return on equity (RoE) and return on capital employed (RoCE) improving to 16 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively, in FY28.