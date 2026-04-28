Vardhman Special Steels shares climb 13% on Q4 results, dividend news

Shares of Vardhman Special Steels were in strong demand on the bourses in an otherwise volatile market on Tuesday, April 28, after the company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026 . The sentiment was further buoyed by the company’s announcement of dividend rewards for shareholders.

Following the announcements, the iron and steel products maker’s share price climbed as much as 12.17 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹306.30 per share on the NSE.

The stock, although it pared gains partially, continued to see solid demand from investors. At 01:22 PM, Vardhman Special Steels stock was trading at ₹295.70 apiece, up 8.33 per cent from its previous close of ₹272.97 on the NSE. In contrast, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was down 61 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 24,031 levels.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE So far during the day’s trading session, a combined total of nearly 2.7 million equity shares of Vardhman Special Steels, estimated to be worth around ₹83 crore, have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹2,860.25 crore as of April 28.

Vardhman Special Steels Q4FY26 results

During Q4FY26, the company’s profit after tax (PAT) jumped sharply to ₹33.97 crore, up 72.19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹19.73 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 6.98 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹457.91 crore from ₹428.03 crore reported in Q4FY25.

Total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹422.38 crore, increasing 3.43 per cent Y-o-Y compared to ₹408.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a profit after tax of ₹122.02 crore, up 31.09 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹93.08 crore in FY25.

However, revenue for FY26 remained largely flat, slipping 0.56 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,754.43 crore from ₹1,764.40 crore in FY25.

READ | Tata Chemicals up 9% on heavy volumes; board to mull dividend in Q4 results Total expenses for the year declined 2.14 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,632.72 crore, compared to ₹1,668.46 crore reported in the previous fiscal year.

Vardhman Special Steels dividend details

Along with announcing its financial results, the company said its board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹3.5 per equity share of the company.

The payment of dividend, however, is subject to approval by the members of the company and shall be paid or dispatched tentatively within five days of the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.