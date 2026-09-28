Varmora Granito IPO listing: Muted debut on cards as GMP loses steam

IPO listing: Varmora Granito's IPO investors could be in for a disappointment with the shares expected to have a muted listing on the bourses on Tuesday, September 28.

Varmora Granito IPO GMP

Varmora Granito IPO's grey market premium (GMP) has fizzled out and is currently in flat territory. According to websites tracking the unofficial market, Varmora Granito shares are trading at the offer price of ₹148.

The offer received bids for 5.34 crore shares as against 3.39 crore shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 1.58 times.

The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 3.16 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NII) category was subscribed 0.92 times. The retail individual investors' (RII) segment was subscribed 1 time.

Varmora Granito IPO Details

The issue opened for bidding on 22 September 2026 and closed on 24 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between ₹140 and ₹148 per share.

The offer consisted of both a fresh issue and an offer for sale component (OFS). The fresh issue will include 2,16,21,622 shares, aggregating up to ₹320 crore at the upper price band of Rs 148. OFS includes 2,62,17,634 shares of ₹2, aggregating up to ₹388 crore at the upper price band of ₹148.

Varmora Granito (VGL) manufactures and markets ceramic and vitrified tiles, including glazed vitrified tiles (GVT), polished vitrified tiles (PVT) and ceramic tiles under the Varmora brand. The company operates eight manufacturing facilities in Gujarat's Morbi cluster and has a wide distribution network comprising 305 exclusive brand outlets and 2,758 multi-brand outlets across India and overseas. VGL focuses on premium and technology-driven products, with GVT and technical tiles contributing around 84 per cent of tile revenue in FY2026. The company also caters to B2B customers, including builders, contractors, developers and government entities, and has 16.22 MW of renewable energy capacity from wind and solar