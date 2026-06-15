Vedanta 4 demerged stocks debut: Aluminium shines; oil & gas, power slip

Vedanta Aluminium Metal made a strong debut, with its shares listed at ₹527 on the BSE on Monday. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at ₹522. Analysts expected that Vedanta Aluminium Metal to be listed ₹400+.

However, at 10:14 AM; Vedanta Aluminium Metal was locked in the 5 per cent lower circuit at ₹500.65 from its opening level on the BSE. The stock hit an intra-day high of ₹538, data shows. A combined 13.25 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Vedanta Iron & Steel quoted at ₹21.05, down 5.4 per cent from its opening price of ₹22.25 on the BSE. The stock hit an intra-day low of ₹19.60, data shows.

The stock price of Vedanta Oil & Gas was locked in the 5 per cent lower circuit at ₹37.05 on the BSE. It hit intra-day high of ₹40.95, after opening at ₹39 per share.

Vedanta Power was trading 4 per cent higher at ₹42.80, after hitting a high of ₹43.35 in intra-day trade. The stock opened at ₹41.30 and hit a low of ₹39.25 on the BSE.

Meanwhile, currently, the combined market capitalisation of all five companies including Vedanta, stood at ₹3.55 trillion. Pre demerger, Vedanta’s market capitalisation was ₹3.02 trillion.

Currently, all these 4 newly listed Vedanta Group companies are trading under ‘T’ group. T group shares are securities that are put into Trade to Trade (T2T) segment by the BSE. These stocks are not allowed for intraday trading. The T2T stocks can only be delivery based i.e. the buyer has to take the delivery of these shares.

“The scrips will be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of T Group of Securities and will be in trade-for-trade segment for 10 trading days,” according to a notification on BSE on June 12 (Thursday).

In September 2023, the company announced plan to demerge its businesses into five independently listed pure-play entities, aimed at simplifying the corporate structure, unlocking value, and attracting focused investments.

Vedanta's demerger was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal in December last year. Under the 1:1 approved demerger scheme, shareholders will receive one share of each demerged company for every one share held in the currently listed Vedanta.

Vedanta set May 1, 2026 as the record date for its long awaited demerger (announced in September 2023). The demerger resulted in the created and eventual listing of five separate entities on the stock exchanges.

Besides Vedanta (Residual Entity), which is already listed the shares of four newly created entities --Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power and Vedanta Iron & Steel -- now begin trading on Indian stock exchanges.

The residual Vedanta entity is house key businesses including Zinc India (Hindustan Zinc), Zinc International, Copper, and ferro chrome, among others.

Notably, among the demerged businesses, Vedanta Aluminium stands out as the most attractive entity, with an expected listing valuation of ₹400+ per share. This is supported by its strong contribution to group revenues and margins, along with favourable industry dynamics such as tight global supply, elevated aluminium prices, and ongoing capacity expansions driving volume growth, analysts at ICICI Securities had said in its April 2026 report.

Vedanta Aluminium manages the aluminium operations, including the smelter plants at Jharsuguda and BALCO, the Lanjigarh alumina refinery, and captive coal and bauxite mines. Vedanta Aluminium holds a 51 per cent stake in BALCO.

Vedanta Power is operating the thermal power plantS including, Talwandi Sabo Power Plant (1,980 MW), Jharsuguda IPP (600 MW), Meenakshi (1,000 MW) and Atena (1,200 MW). Vedanta Oil & Gas is house Cairn Oil & Gas, India's largest private crude oil producer, contributing 25 per cent of India 's total oil and gas output. Vedanta Steel & Ferrous is oversee iron ore operations in Karnataka, Goa, and Odisha, as well as international assets in Liberia. It also includes the ESL steel business.

The much-awaited demerger is likely to unlock substantial value for shareholders since each company will now operate independently and raise capital as per its business plans, while giving investors an opportunity to invest in a specific sector. ====================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.