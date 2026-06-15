Vedanta Aluminium Metal may emerge as strongest performer after demerger

Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power, and Vedanta Iron & Steel have listed separately on the BSE and NSE. Vedanta Ltd also remains listed and can be considered a non-ferrous metals play. Under the 1:1 scheme, every investor holding one Vedanta share received one share in each of the four new companies.

The FY26 consolidated financials prior to the demerger showed revenue up 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), operating profit up 29 per cent and reported net profit up 22 per cent. The group debt allocation has been carried out carefully. The post-demerger net debt-to-earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) ratios are 1.3 times for Vedanta Aluminium Metal, 0.4 times for Vedanta Ltd, 1.4 times for Vedanta Iron & Steel, while Vedanta Oil & Gas is debt-free.

Initial trading indicates that the move may indeed unlock value. Before the demerger (effective May 1), Vedanta traded at a market capitalisation of approximately ₹3.02 trillion on April 29, with shares priced at ₹773. Post demerger, the five independent entities traded at an aggregate market capitalisation of ₹3.53 trillion, implying an appreciation of over 16 per cent. Some analysts are projecting potential value unlocking of 150 per cent, citing sum-of-the-parts comparisons with listed peers.

For now, Vedanta Aluminium Metal is being seen as the likely near-term outperformer. Analysts say it has scale and low production costs. The commodities cycle also favours the business. The iron and steel business, however, faces direct competition from larger players. The oil and gas segment may benefit from geopolitical developments while the Iran war keeps prices elevated. The power business recorded the fastest growth in FY26.

Group debt could remain an overhang. Vedanta Oil & Gas and Vedanta Iron & Steel are best placed in terms of leverage. Dividend policies may also diverge across the companies. The merged entity had a history of generous payouts, but each company will now have to decide its own dividend policy while balancing capital expenditure plans.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal is India’s largest aluminium producer and the third largest globally outside China, while also being among the lowest-cost producers. It operates the world’s largest aluminium smelter at Jharsuguda, Odisha. The company plans to double capacity to 6 million tonnes per annum over the next three years, which would make it the world’s largest and lowest-cost integrated aluminium producer.

Vedanta Oil & Gas is India’s largest private-sector upstream producer. It has a debt-free balance sheet and plans to invest $5 billion over the next three to five years to scale production to 500,000 barrels per day at globally competitive costs. Its portfolio spans tight or unconventional oil, shale gas, shallow-water and deep-water assets, satellite fields and onshore acreage in the North-East.

Vedanta Iron & Steel is also relatively low-geared. It is looking to expand steelmaking capacity from 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 15 MTPA. The erstwhile Sesa Goa business provides access to 4 billion tonnes of iron ore resources in Goa, Odisha and Karnataka, around 800 kilotonnes per annum (KTPA) of metallurgical coke, and access to gas pipeline infrastructure. The company says it will focus on high-value segments such as green steel, electrical steel and speciality steels.

Vedanta Power aims to provide stable baseload generation. It is India’s fifth-largest thermal power producer with 4.2 GW of capacity, supported by long-term power purchase agreements and captive coal resources. Vedanta Power plans to scale capacity to 20 GW through brownfield expansions. While coal may be out of favour in some markets, it is expected to continue playing a key role in India’s energy mix. Vedanta Power is also evaluating nuclear energy opportunities. The power entity was the fastest-growing earnings contributor in FY26, with EBITDA more than doubling to ₹1,623 crore from ₹650 crore in FY25. It also carries the highest leverage, at 4.7 times net debt-to-EBITDA. This debt is largely long-term project finance sourced from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), with tenures of seven to 10 years.