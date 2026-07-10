Vedanta Aluminium stock up 3%, Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Vedanta Aluminium shares gained 3.4 per cent on Friday. Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and set the target price at ₹540. The target implies an upside of over 18.9 per cent from the stock's current market price.

As of 9:30 AM, the stock was trading at ₹455.35, up 2.4 per cent from its previous close. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex had gained 0.94 per cent to trade at 77,496.94, as of 9:37 AM.

Vedanta Aluminium's market leadership, unique vertically integrated operation, superior scale and potential to become one of the world's lowest-cost aluminium producers has made MOFSL bullish on the counter.

The company, according to the report, is India's largest aluminium producer (around 60 per cent market share) and the third-largest globally, excluding China. It was formed following a demerger of Vedanta Ltd., effective May 1, 2026.

MOFSL expects Vedanta Aluminium's growth going ahead to be driven by three 'simultaneous' factors: volume expansion, structural cost reductions, and an increasing contribution from value-added products. It is also pursuing full self-sufficiency in bauxite and coal, the two most important inputs in aluminium production, MOFSL said.

Structural tightening in aluminium production globally also augurs well for the company, the MOFSL report said. "China's production cap, supply disruptions in Europe and Russia, and years of underinvestment outside China provide Indian producers with a long term opportunity as domestic demand is expected to continue growing," MOFSL said.

The company, according to the report, plans to increase its share of value-added products (VAP) from 71 per cent to 90 per cent in the medium term led by new downstream capacity additions. The increased share of VAPs is likely to provide a notable uplift to realizations, margins, and return ratios.

As a result, MOFSL expects Vedanta Aluminium's revenue, Ebitda and PAT to grow at around 11 per cent, 18 per cent and 23 per cent respectively, over FY26-28. ========================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.