Vedanta demerger moves past record date, street eyes index positioning

Investors at Dalal Street have now shifted their focus to the index positioning of the newly demerged entities from Anil Agarwal-led metals and mining major Vedanta , whose long-awaited demerger has moved past the record date of May 1, 2026, setting the restructuring process in motion.

Under the approved scheme, Vedanta shareholders will receive one share each in four newly carved-out entities, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd, Vedanta Power Ltd, Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd, and Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd, for every one share held in the parent company.

The residual Vedanta entity will continue to remain listed and house key businesses including Zinc India (Hindustan Zinc), Zinc International, copper, and ferro chrome operations, among others.

Index positioning, passive flows

According to Khushi Mistry, research analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd, Vedanta is expected to continue its presence in the Nifty Next 50, while the four demerged entities will initially be treated as “dummy constituents” until their formal listing.

“Vedanta will remain in Nifty Next 50, and the four demerged entities will be added as ‘dummy constituents’ until formal listing, which can cause passive fund adjustments and temporary price inefficiencies. If listings slip beyond June, the new entities miss the September Nifty rebalance, deferring passive inflows,” she said.

READ | Vedanta demerger: How mutual funds are rebalancing after the five-way split She expects the demerged entities to be listed within one to two months from the record date.

Which entity may lead index inclusion

Market participants expect index positioning to become a key driver once the new entities start trading independently, with aluminium seen as the frontrunner for early inclusion.

Sourav Choudhary, MD, Raghunath Capital, said the aluminium business is most likely to be the first among the demerged entities to enter key indices.

“The aluminium business of Vedanta Limited is widely expected to be the first among the demerged entities to find a place in key indices. Post demerger, the aluminium arm is likely to emerge as the largest entity by market capitalisation, with relatively better liquidity and institutional relevance. These are critical parameters for index eligibility,” he said.

He added that other businesses may take longer to meet thresholds. “The power and oil and gas verticals may find space in broader or small-cap indices. The iron and steel business may initially struggle to meet minimum thresholds. Index entry is largely a function of scale and free float and aluminium appears best placed,” he noted.

Passive flows and re-rating potential

Choudhary further highlighted that index inclusion is typically not immediate after listing, given review cycles and eligibility norms.

“Listing of demerged entities is expected around mid-2026, followed by price discovery and liquidity stabilisation. Index inclusion could potentially happen by September 2026 if timelines align. If timelines slip, inclusion may move to March 2027,” said Choudhary.

He added that passive flows generally begin with a lag. “Typically, flows start 3 to 6 months post listing in an optimistic case, or 6 to 12 months if delayed,” he noted.

On valuation impact, he said index inclusion could act as a second leg of re-rating after the demerger-led discovery phase.

READ | Vedanta demerger explained: Four new stocks, what investors should know “Phase one is demerger-led price discovery, where conglomerate discount narrows and standalone valuations emerge. Phase two is index inclusion re-rating, where passive funds become compulsory buyers, liquidity improves, and institutional ownership rises. Index inclusion can act as a strong second trigger,” he said.

Background and rationale

Vedanta operates as a diversified natural resources conglomerate with exposure across aluminium, zinc, lead, silver, chromium, copper, nickel, oil and gas, and a ferrous segment comprising iron ore, steel, and power including coal and renewables.