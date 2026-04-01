Vedanta extends demerger deadline to June 30; shares rise 5%

Vedanta demerger date extended: Metals and mining giant Vedanta Ltd has extended the deadline for its demerger. In an exchange filing, Vedanta announced that the deadline for its proposed demerger has been extended to June 30, as approvals from certain government authorities remain pending and are still being processed.

"Since certain conditions precedent to the Scheme, including receipt of approvals from certain governmental authorities, are yet to be fulfilled and are in the process of completion, the Board of Directors of the Company and the Resulting Companies have, in terms of Clause 39.7 of the Scheme, approved the extension of the timeline for fulfilment of such conditions precedent from March 31, 2026 to June 30, 2026," Vedanta said in a filing.

Vedanta share price today

Meanwhile, Vedanta shares surged in today’s trading session, climbing as much as 5 per cent. The stock opened with a gain of around 1.5 per cent at ₹664 and hit an intraday high of ₹688.

Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Broking, said that Vedanta's broader trend remains intact, as the stock continues to follow a higher high–higher low structure on the longer-term charts. Notably, it has recently taken support near the 20-week EMA and shown signs of a bounce, indicating underlying buying interest. As of 11 AM, Vedanta shares trade firmly in the green to near the day's high, at ₹686.35.

"As long as the stock holds above the recent support zone, the bias remains positive. Based on this technical setup, the stock continues to exhibit strength within an ongoing uptrend, with any dips likely to be viewed as buying opportunities," he said.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOOSER NSE Vedanta demerger: List of companies Notably, the Anil Agarwal-led company had already changed the original deadline for the proposed demerger from March 31, 2025 to September 30, 2025 and then to March 31, 2026.

Under the demerger plan, Vedanta will split into five entities. The company has opted to retain its base metals business within the parent company (already listed). The remaining four companies that will take shape are: Vedanta Aluminium, Talwandi Sabo Power, Vedanta Steel and Iron, and Malco Energy.

Vedanta shareholders will receive one share in each of the demerged companies, subject to their eligibility on the record date which is yet to be announced. The shares of all four companies will list on the bourses at a later stage.

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