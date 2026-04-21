Vedanta share price

Shares of Vedanta hit an all-time high of ₹794.90, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after the company fixed May 1, 2026 as record date for demerger. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹791 touched on April 17, 2026.

Thus far in the month of April, the market price of the diversified metal company has rallied 21 per cent. So far in the calendar year 2026, Vedanta has outperformed the market by soaring 30 per cent, as compared to 7.4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex and 15 per cent rally in the BSE Metal index.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Meanwhile, in the past 31 months, since the demerger announcement, the stock price of Vedanta has zoomed 227 per cent.

Vedanta board fixes May 1, 2026 as record date for demerger

Vedanta informed the exchanges that May 1, 2026, has been approved as both the effective date of its demerger and the record date to determine eligible shareholders. Under the scheme, shareholders will receive shares in the demerged entities in proportion to their existing holdings. For every one Vedanta share held, investors will receive one share of each Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil and Gas, and Vedanta Iron and Steel.

READ | PNB Housing Finance jumps 7% on healthy Q4 show; PAT up 19%, rev 11% The Board of Directors, in its meeting held on September 29, 2023, had approved a Scheme of Arrangement for demerger of various businesses of the Vedanta, namely, demerger of the company’s Aluminium (represented by the Aluminium segment), Merchant Power (represented by the Power segment), Oil & Gas (represented by the Oil & Gas segment), Base Metals (represented by the Copper and Zinc International segment) and Iron Ore (represented by Iron Ore segment and Steel business) Undertakings, resulting in 6 separate companies (including Vedanta, being the demerged company), with a mirrored shareholding and consequent listings at BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Brokerages view on Vedanta Stock

This is a positive development for the company, as the demerger represents a value unlocking event. The high growth Aluminium and Power business are expected to command better valuations compared to the current company structure, ICICI Securities said in a note. The brokerage firm remains highly positive on Vedanta’s aluminium business, as it is expected to be the key driver of revenue and margins for the group.

Aluminum prices continue to trend upwards, +7.8 per cent/+22 per cent in the past two weeks/YTDCY26, notwithstanding the recent de-escalation of war in the Middle East. Supply disruptions led by attacks on aluminum plants of EGA, Alba and blockage of the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) are outweighing risks of demand destruction.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said they factor in lower production from Middle East in their demand- supply and forecast a much higher deficit in CY2026-27E. Inflexible and insufficient global surplus capacity should keep Ali prices firm. The brokerage firm revise Aluminum price forecast and see upside risks in case of an extended conflict. Vedanta remains top ‘Buy’ in the brokerage firm metal stocks list with a target price of ₹915 per share. =================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.