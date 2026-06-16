Vedanta group stocks Day 2: Aluminium, Oil & Gas freeze at 5% lower circuit

Shares of Vedanta group companies were trading on a mixed note on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day deal in an otherwise firm market. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was up 0.5 per cent at 10:52 AM.

Vedanta group on Monday marked a defining milestone in Indian corporate history with the listing of four newly demerged companies - Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Iron & Steel and Vedanta Power- on the BSE and NSE.

The stock price of Vednata Aluminium Metal (₹471.11) and Vedanta Oil & Gas (₹34.30) were locked at the 5 per cent lower circuit on the NSE. These stocks were frozen at the lower circuit limit for the second straight trading day.

Share price of Vedanta Aluminium Metal has declined 12 per cent from its listing price of ₹537 on the NSE yesterday. A combined 1.8 million equity shares changed hands and there were pending sell orders for 19.86 million equity shares on the NSE and BSE.

Shares of Vedanta Oil & Gas declined 10 per cent from its listing level of ₹38 on the NSE. A combined nearly 9 million shares changed hands and there were pending sell orders for 56 million shares on the NSE and BSE, data shows.

The stock price of Vedanta Power was quoting 1 per cent lower at ₹40.50, after hitting an intra-day low of ₹39 on the NSE. It had hit a high of ₹43.89 on Monday, June 15, 2026. A combined nearly 22 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Meanwhile, share price of Vedanta Iron & Steel were locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹22.11 on the NSE. The stock had hit a low of ₹19.06 on June 15, 2026. A combined 76.37 million shares changed hands, and there were pending buy orders for a combined 28.93 million shares on the NSE and BSE.

Currently, all these 4 newly listed Vedanta group companies trade under the ‘T’ group. T group shares are securities that are put into Trade to Trade (T2T) segment by the BSE and ‘BE’ segment by the NSE. These stocks are not allowed for intraday trading. The T2T stocks can only be delivery based i.e. the buyer has to take the delivery of these shares.

“The scrips will be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of T Group of Securities and will be in trade-for-trade segment for 10 trading days,” according to a notification on BSE on June 12 (Thursday).

Further, Vedanta, the group’s flagship listed entity anchored by Hindustan Zinc and a globally significant portfolio of critical minerals businesses, was quoting 1 per cent lower at ₹299.55, after hitting an intra-day low of ₹297.60 on the NSE. The stock had hit a 52-week low of ₹268.70 on April 30, 2026.

In September 2023, Vedanta announced its plan to demerge its businesses into five independently listed pure-play entities, aimed at simplifying the corporate structure, unlocking value, and attracting focused investments.

The listing comes at a time when India is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s fastest - growing major economies. Demand for the essential materials that power modern economies, including oil & gas, gold, silver, zinc, aluminium, iron and steel, copper and coal, is expected to grow sharply as India accelerates its journey towards becoming a developed economy, Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta group, said.

“Against this backdrop, Vedanta’s businesses are positioned at the centre of one of the largest industrial growth opportunities of our time. Together, they will support India’s aspirations across energy security, infrastructure creation, high-tech manufacturing, digitalisation, AI-led growth, electric mobility, green technologies, energy transition and long-term national development,” said Anil Agarwal.

Meanwhile, Vedanta Aluminium plans to double capacity to 6 million tonnes per annum over the next three years, with a clear ambition to become the world’s largest and lowest-cost, fully integrated aluminium producer. Beyond primary metal production, Vedanta Aluminium aims to foster the growth of thousands of downstream industries and manufacturing enterprises, supporting India’s broader industrialisation agenda.

With India expected to witness some of the strongest growth in hydrocarbon demand globally over the coming decade, Vedanta Oil & nd Gas is uniquely positioned to support the nation’s energy security ambitions and reduce import dependence. With a diversified resource base, access to the advanced global technologies and substantial growth opportunities, the company is poised to play a critical role in meeting India’s future energy needs, the company said. ============================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.