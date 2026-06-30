Vedanta Iron & Steel zooms 10%, up 70% since listing; time to book profit?

Vedanta Iron and Steel shares have been gaining since their listing after the demerger. On Tuesday, the stock extended its winning streak to a 10th straight session, hitting the 10 per cent upper circuit and a record high of ₹35.66 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Vedanta Iron and Steel shares listed at ₹20 on the NSE and ₹22.25 on the BSE on June 15. Vedanta Iron and Steel was one of the four companies demerged from Vedanta Limited and listed as a separate entity.

Since listing, Vedanta Iron and Steel shares have zoomed more than 70 per cent.

As of 12:05 PM, Vedanta Iron and Steel shares were trading firmly in the green, up 7 per cent at ₹34.78. As per NSE data, nearly 200 million shares of the newly listed company changed hands.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹13,557.32 crore.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Rajesh Palviya, senior VP, research (head technical & derivatives) at Axis Securities, said that the market believes the stock is still undervalued, which is why it has been hitting the upper circuit.

"The current move is mainly a valuation catch-up. The stock was listed below what the market expected, and investors are now adjusting for that gap. Once the valuation reaches a fair level, some profit booking is likely to emerge," he said.

For existing shareholders, Rajesh said that "those who received the demerged entity's shares can consider booking profits in a staggered manner".

Independent analyst Deepak Jasani said that fund houses may be cornering the stock and that's why the buying activity is visible.

Notably, Premji Invest's PI Opportunities AIF V LLP acquired 4,83,71,029 shares of the company at ₹21.02 apiece, worth approximately ₹102 crore on the day of listing (June 15).