Vedanta, NALCO, Hind Zinc: Metals stocks dip up to 3%; here's why
A sell-off in precious metals, especially Silver, owing to strength in the US dollar and hawkish US Federal Reserve stance, triggered selling pressure in metal stocks on Thursday, say analysts.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Metal stocks down todayShares of metal companies declined up to 3 per cent in Thursday's intra-day trade amid concerns of slowing global growth. The Nifty Metal index dipped 1 per cent to an intra-day low of 12,496. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.6 per cent or 153 points at 24,175. Among individual stocks, National Aluminium (NALCO), Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc were the major losers, down around 3 per cent each at ₹338, ₹275 and ₹526, respectively. Among others, Hindustan Copper, Hindalco and APL Apollo Tubes were down over 1 per cent.
Why are metal stocks under pressure?Analysts believe that fears of a global growth slowdown are tempering the demand outlook for base metals. "Fears of a slowdown in global economic growth seem to be clouding the demand outlook for base metals. This is happening for two key reasons: one is the strengthening in the US $, and the other is concerns over a rate hike in the US," says Kranti Bathini, Director-Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities. According to media reports, China one of the largest exporters of metals reported a 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in steel exports at 10.3 MT in May 2026, with cumulative exports in 2026 on YTD basis, down up to 8 per cent YoY. That apart, a sharp fall in precious metals (mainly Silver) weighs on the market sentiment for Hindustan Zinc," Bathini added. Overnight in international trades, Silver prices crashed by 7 per cent to $57.70 levels. At current levels, Silver prices have more-than-halved when compared with its peak of $121.78 registered in late January 2026. "Precious metals remained under pressure from a stronger US dollar, which climbed to a one-year high near 101.5, and growing expectations of Federal Reserve rate hikes in September, with additional increases potentially following before year-end," said Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking. READ | Nifty Auto index rallies 2%; Tata Motors PV, M&M, Eicher surge up to 3%
Metal stocks underperform in JuneThe Nifty Metal index has underperformed in June. The index has declined 7 per cent thus far this month, while the Nifty rose 2.5 per cent. Despite the 7 per cent fall, the Nifty Metal index continues to hold a smart 12 per cent gain for the calendar year 2026. In the same period, the Nifty has shed 7 per cent. At current levels, the Nifty Metal index is seen testing its crucial support zone around 12,500 - 12,470 levels, which earlier acted as a resistance zone, says Jatin Gedia, VP-Technical Research at Teji Mandi. As long as the index manages to sustain around 12,500 levels, it may consolidate in the broad range of 12,500 - 13,500, believes the analyst. Meanwhile, in other news, Vedanta announced its plan to foray into the real-estate sector by incorporating a wholly-owned company Vedanta Property Platforms Ltd (VPPL). Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Reader's discretion is advised.
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Topics : Metal stocks The Smart Investor Hindalco Hindustan Zinc National Aluminium Company Vedanta Nifty Metal index Silver Prices
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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 10:38 AM IST