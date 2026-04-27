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Home / Markets / News / Vedanta Q4 preview: Profit may jump up to 174% YoY; LME tailwinds in focus

Vedanta Q4 preview: Profit may jump up to 174% YoY; LME tailwinds in focus

Street expects Vedanta's profit to rise sharply in Q4, with adjusted PAT estimated to grow up to 174 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by higher realisations and improved operating performance across segments

Vedanta q4 results preview

Vedanta(Photo: Shutterstock)

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

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Vedanta Q4 results preview: Analysts at Dalal Street estimate Vedanta is likely to report a strong performance in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025–26 (Q4FY26), supported by favourable LME prices for aluminium, zinc and silver, which are expected to drive earnings growth across key verticals.  
Analysts, however, flag rising cost of production (CoP) pressures due to supply constraints, making management commentary on margins and operational efficiency key to watch.
 
Notably, the metal and mining major is slated to announce its financial results on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.
 
Brokerages tracked by Business Standard expect the company’s profit to rise sharply in Q4, with adjusted PAT estimated to grow up to 174 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by higher realisations and improved operating performance across segments. Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Kotak Institutional Equities, and ICICI Securities see strong earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) and earnings growth, supported by commodity price tailwinds and volume recovery.
 
 
Amid this, the metals and mining major’s stock was witnessing solid buying interest from investors, with the counter trading at ₹740.35 per share at 12:32 PM, up 2.69 per cent from its previous close of ₹720.95 apiece on the NSE.

Meanwhile, here’s what brokerages expect from Vedanta’s Q4 results:

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL)

According to analysts at MOFSL, favourable LME prices (aluminium/zinc) are expected to support overall earnings in Q4FY26. However, CoP is expected to rise due to supply constraints linked to ongoing issues. 

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Key monitorables, they said,  include commentary on the demerger timeline and debt position, along with guidance on volumes and CoP across verticals.
 
Estimates: Net sales at ₹49,670 crore (up 22.8 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹40,460 crore in Q4FY25); Ebitda at ₹17,610 crore (up 53.5 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹11,470 crore in Q4FY25); Adjusted profit after tax (APAT) at ₹9,550 crore (up 174.3 per cent from ₹480 crore).

Kotak Institutional Equities

Kotak Institutional Equities forecasts a 27 per cent Q-o-Q increase in Ebitda (+59 per cent Y-o-Y), primarily driven by higher commodity prices in aluminium, zinc and silver segments, along with lower alumina costs.
 
“We forecast aluminium Ebitda to increase Q-o-Q by 25 per cent (+88 per cent Y-o-Y), primarily due to higher aluminium and lower alumina prices, partially offset by hedged quantities; the oil and gas division with stable Ebitda Q-o-Q; Zinc India division Ebitda to increase by 23 per cent Q-o-Q (+55 per cent Y-o-Y) due to higher zinc/silver prices, partially offset by hedged quantities,” wrote the analysts in a preview report.
 
Estimates: Net sales at ₹51,119 crore (up 26.4 per cent Y-o-Y); Ebitda at ₹18,260.4 crore (up 59.3 per cent Y-o-Y); Adjusted PAT at ₹7,934.6 crore (up 127.8 per cent Y-o-Y).

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities expects Vedanta to continue outperforming peers. Among the key highlights, the brokerage said average LME aluminium/zinc realisation jumped 13 per cent/2 per cent while INR depreciated 2 per cent. This, coupled with better volumes, led to a jump in overall Ebitda.
 
Estimates: Revenue at ₹48,693.3 crore (up 20.4 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹40,455 crore in Q4FY25); Ebitda at ₹16,345.9 crore (up 42.6 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹11,466 crore in Q4FY25); PAT (before minority) at ₹8,292.2 crore (up 67.2 per cent from ₹4,960 crore).
  =========================================================
(Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.)
 

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Topics : Vedanta stock market trading Q4 Results Metal stocks share market Markets Share price

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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