Vedanta shares rise 3% ahead of listing of four demerged entities

Vedanta share price today: Vedanta Ltd shares are in focus today as the group's four demerged businesses will list on the bourses next week. Vedanta's shares opened in the green at day's high of ₹314, up 3 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Four companies that have taken shape following demerger from Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd will list on the BSE and NSE on Monday (June 15). The four newly created entities are: Vedanta Aluminium Metal (VAML), Vedanta Oil Gas (VOGL), Vedanta Power and Vedanta Iron Steel (VISL).

Vedanta's demerger was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in December last year. Under the 1:1 approved demerger scheme, shareholders have received one share of each demerged company for every one share held in the currently listed Vedanta Ltd. As of 10:30 AM, Vedanta shares traded in the green, quoting 1.4 per cent higher at ₹309. A total of 7 million equities of the company changed hands, according to NSE data.Vedanta's demerger was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in December last year. Under the 1:1 approved demerger scheme, shareholders have received one share of each demerged company for every one share held in the currently listed Vedanta Ltd.

ALSO READ: OMCs gain up to 5%, upstream fall 2% as Brent crude falls below $90 Vedanta stock: Technical view Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One, said that On the downside, he said that yesterday's low near the previous swing low of ₹294 remains a key support level. As long as prices hold above this zone, the ongoing recovery could extend towards the ₹325–330 range in the near term. The much-awaited demerger is likely to unlock substantial value for shareholders since each company will now operate independently and raise capital as per its business plans, while giving investors an opportunity to invest in a specific sector.Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One, said that Vedanta has formed a bullish Piercing Line candlestick pattern near the crucial 50-DEMA in the previous session, indicating a potential reversal from support levels. Follow-up buying is witnessed today with a gap-up opening, further strengthening the bullish structure.On the downside, he said that yesterday's low near the previous swing low of ₹294 remains a key support level. As long as prices hold above this zone, the ongoing recovery could extend towards the ₹325–330 range in the near term.

Vedanta had earlier said that the demerger will help in simplifying Vedanta's corporate structure with sector-focussed independent businesses and provide opportunities to global investors, including sovereign wealth funds, retail investors and strategic investors with direct investment opportunities in dedicated pure-play companies linked to India's remarkable growth story through Vedanta's world-class assets.