Vedanta stock down 7% after block deal; over 100 mn shares change hands

Vedanta share price movement

Share price of Vedanta slipped 7 per cent to ₹284.45 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day deal after over 100 million equity shares of the metal company’s changed hands were traded on the exchange in first 25 minutes today.

Till 9:40 AM, as many as 109.2 million equity shares representing nearly 3 per cent of total equity of Vedanta changed hands on the NSE, the exchange data shows. Meanwhile, a combined 116 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Meanwhile, in the past one month, Vedanta underperformed the market by falling 13 per cent, as compared to 4.6 per cent rally in the Nifty 50, the NSE data shows.

Vedanta’s promoter likely seller in block deal

As per media reports, Twin Star Holdings, the promoter entity of Vedanta planed to sell up to 65.07 million shares through a block deal worth ~₹1,890 crore (~$200 million). The shares were to be offered at a floor price of ₹291/share, representing a steep discount of 4.9 per cent to the previous closing price of ₹305.85/share. Report added that the transaction would carry a 90-day lock-up on the residual stake.

ICICI Securities view on Vedanta promoter’s stake sell

The development is sentimentally negative for Vedanta due to the sizeable block deal and the steep discount to the prevailing market price, which could weigh on near-term stock performance. However, the stake sale does not impact the company's operational fundamentals, ICICI Securities said in a note.

READ | This tech indicator suggests market is at crossroads; what to expect next? The brokerage firm said it continues to remain constructive on Vedanta, supported by favourable commodity prices, ongoing capacity expansions, and the value-unlocking potential from the proposed demerger.

Vedanta – Outlook

Vedanta operates in the mining and manufacturing sectors, focussing on the extraction and processing of metal ores, metals, and metal products. The company is also engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, along with power generation and sales. Its diverse product portfolio includes aluminium, copper, iron ore, zinc, silver, and lead, catering to a wide range of industrial consumers.

Vedanta primarily serves industries such as automotive, steel, power generation, infrastructure, battery manufacturing, and oil, reinforcing its role as a key supplier in the global commodities market.

Metals, minerals, energy, and technology will define India's journey in becoming a developed nation. But India cannot depend on global supply chains. Vedanta is uniquely positioned to be both a beneficiary and an enabler of this transformation, the company said in its FY26 annual report.

Vedanta benefits from the low cost of production in its Zinc India segment, with its smelters positioned in the first decile of the global cost curve. The segment continues to report strong operating profitability, with the OPBDITA/tonne improving to ~$1,791/tonne in FY2026 from $1,690/tonne in FY2025, driven by lower power costs and the integrated nature of operations.

According to rating agency ICRA, going forward, the increasing share of value-added products would support the operating profile of the entity. Also, the smelting capacity is being increased by 250 ktpa, which is expected to further increase the sales volume and enhance the cost competitiveness over the medium term. ============================================ Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.